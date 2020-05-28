GRD Vs SPB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier T10 League Live Game Info

Grenadines Divers will face Salt Pond Breakers in their upcoming Vincy Premier T10 League clash at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent. Grenadines Divers are currently at the fourth spot of the Vincy Premier T20 League table. Grenadines Divers have managed to win two games out of the six games played. They have a total of four points to their name. As for Salt Pond Breakers, they are on the top spot in the Vincy Premier T10 League. Salt Pond Breakers have managed to win all the six games in the league so far and have banked 12 points in the process.

The games will have the stadium open to fans as there are no government restrictions in place after only 17 recorded coronavirus cases in the country. The Vincy Premier League (VPL) T10 2020 is all set to take centre-stage between 22nd May and 31st May.

The GRD vs SPB game will commence on Thursday, May 28 at 8 pm IST. Fans can play the GRD vs SPB Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the GRD vs SPB Dream11 prediction, GRD vs SPB Dream11 top picks and GRD vs SPB Dream11 team.

GRD vs SPB Dream11 team

GRD vs SPB Dream11 top picks

Shem Browne (Captain) Wayne Harper (Vice-captain) Asif Hooper Sunil Ambris Donwell Hector Jeremy Layne

Squads for the GRD vs SPB Dream11 team (Full Squads)

GRD vs SPB Dream11 team: Grenadines Divers

Wayne Harper (WK), Anson Latchman (WK), Alex Samuel, Romano Pierre, Shem Browne, Richie Richards, Razine Browne, Tijorn Pope, Asif Hooper (c), Shammick Roberts, Geron Wyllie, Braxie Browne, Obed McCoy

GRD vs SPB Dream11 team: Salt Pond Breakers

Seon Sween (WK), Sunil Ambris, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Kadir Nedd, Kevin Peters, Christroy John, Jeremy Layne, Urnel Thomas, Delorn Johnson, Javid Harry, Benniton Stapleton, Wesrick Strough

GRD vs SPB Dream11 team (Predicted XI)

GRD vs SPB Dream11 team: Grenadines Divers

Asif Hooper(c), Shem Browne, Alex Samuel, Romano Pierre, Tijorn Pope, Wayne Harper, Razine Browne, Richie Richards, Obed McCoy, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne

GRD vs SPB Dream11 team: Salt Pond Breakers

Seon Sween (WK), Sunil Ambris, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Kadir Nedd, Jeremy Layne, Urnel Thomas, Delorn Johnson, Javid Harry, Benniton Stapleton, Wesrick Strough

GRD vs SPB Dream11 prediction

Our GRD vs SPB Dream11 prediction is that Grenadines Divers will win this game.

Note: The GRD vs SPB Dream11 prediction, GRD vs SPB Dream11 top picks and GRD vs SPB Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The GRD vs SPB Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.