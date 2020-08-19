MS Dhoni's Avatars That Cricket Enthusiasts Have Loved The Most Over The Years

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is widely regarded among the greatest limited-overs captains in the world. After an illustrious journey spanning 16 years and 538 matches across formats, he announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15. The legendary wicketkeeper-batsman confirmed the same through an Instagram post by sharing a 4-minute video chronicling his journey with Indian cricket.

MS Dhoni retirement post on Instagram

Also Read | MS Dhoni 'fan' MSK Prasad Claims To Be Waiting For CSK Captain's Return In IPL 2020

MS Dhoni retirement: Cricketer’s many avatars over the years

Apart from possessing a charismatic cricketing persona, MS Dhoni has also charmed his fans in other aspects of life. A roaring lion on a cricket field, the Ranchi-born player has earned many laurels from fans and fellow athletes for his magnetic appeal in other sports as well. He is also a charitable person who often donates without making much noise about it. To commemorate the occasion of MS Dhoni retirement, here is a look at some of his most famous avatars (outside the cricket field) that managed to charm not just cricket enthusiasts but also the others.

MS Dhoni – The entrepreneur

MS Dhoni launched a footwear brand SEVEN in February 2016. He is also the brand ambassador of the aforementioned popular lifestyle brand. Apart from SEVEN, the cricketer is the co-owner of a popular Hockey India League team Ranchi Rays as well as an Indian Super League (ISL) club Chennaiyin FC.

MS Dhoni – The Lieutenant Colonel

MS Dhoni was conferred by the Indian Territorial Army to the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel on November 1, 2011. He was recognised by the Indian Army for the rank for his vast contribution towards Indian cricket. In August 2019, MS Dhoni even completed a two-stint with the Territorial Army in Jammu and Kashmir.

MS Dhoni – The philanthropist

MS Dhoni has made donations in several noble causes over the years. Be it donating a sum of ₹1 lakh to a Pune-based NGO called Mukul Madhav for tackling the coronavirus pandemic, or making efforts for young athletes across the country through Rhiti Sports Management Private Ltd (RSMPL). Additionally, the MS Dhoni's Charitable Foundation also helped gain £20,000 (₹18.62 lakh) out of the £300,000 (₹2.8 crore) raised during the inaugural T20 fundraiser, 'Cricket for Heroes' held at The KIA Oval in 2015. The same amount was handed over to the Indian Army in support of the wounded and severely injured soldiers in the line of duty.

MS Dhoni – An expert in other sports

MS Dhoni is also an expert in football and shooting. He played football as a youngster and was even selected to play for his district. On the shooting front, he earned praise from none other than Indian shooter Manavaditya Singh Rathore, who once told Suresh Raina during an interaction that “MS Dhoni has a lot of interest in shooting also. I think he hit the target all the time”.

Sharing a brief clipping of MS Dhoni’s shooting practice at our state-of-the-art firing range at Kolkata Police Training School. This was three years back.#MSDhoni#MSD#captaincool#MSDhoniretires pic.twitter.com/gu0HILVv7M — Kolkata Police (@KolkataPolice) August 16, 2020

Also Read | IPL 2020: From CSK’s MS Dhoni To RCB’s Virat Kohli, All You Need To Know Each Captain

How much is MS Dhoni net worth?

According to caknowledge.com, the MS Dhoni net worth figure is estimated to be ₹760 crore (US$101 million) as of March 2020. His net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player. The aforementioned MS Dhoni net worth also comprises of his salary from participating in IPL for CSK.

Additionally, MS Dhoni earns money through his numerous endorsement deals and his various business ventures. As mentioned earlier, he is the co-owner of India League team Ranchi Rays and Chennaiyin FC, a football club from Indian Super League. Additionally, the esteemed wicketkeeper-batsman is associated in brand endorsement deals with Orient Electric, Snickers, Indigo Paints among several others.

Also Read | IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Gets Adorable Hug From Suresh Raina On CSK Arrival, Watch Video

A look into MS Dhoni house

The 2011 World Cup-winning skipper owns some glamorous houses. He likes investing in real estate and some of his biggest assets are his luxurious houses. Among his many real estates, he owns a 7-acre farmhouse on the Ring Road of Ranchi known as Kailashpati. The veteran cricketer loves spending time at Kailashpati with his daughter Ziva and wife Sakshi. Several MS Dhoni house videos on social media display the legendary cricketer having fun with his family.

A sneak peek to MS Dhoni house in Ranchi, watch video

Also Read | MS Dhoni Retirement: His LAST Activity Before Announcing Retirement Revealed By CSK Supporter

Disclaimer: The above MS Dhoni net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the MS Dhoni net worth figures.

Image credits: BCCI Twitter