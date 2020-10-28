Greg Chappell Hails Sheffield Shield Star As Best Australian Batting Talent Since Ponting

Australia has developed and introduced several noteworthy talents in world cricket, who have gone on to become stalwarts of the game. Australian legend Greg Chappell is of the impression that the nation is all set to bear witness to their 'next superstar' very soon. According to Chappell, all-rounder Cameron Green is the best batting talent the country has seen since Ricky Ponting.

Greg Chappell compares 21-year-old Cameron Green to Ricky Ponting

In his conversation with The Australian, Chappell stated that it was indeed the correct time to include the prodigious talent in the national team for the much anticipated Australian summer. Speaking on Cameron Green's all-round abilities, Chappell opined that the 21-year-old is a special talent with both bat and bowl, but his injuries worry him.

Cameron Green represents the Western Australia side and has made a name for himself with stellar batting performances in Sheffield Shield 2020. The youngster smashed a career-best 197 against a formidable New South Wales bowling attack last week. Green, however, has not bowled a single ball in any format since last November due to multiple stress fractures.

"It’s probably an innings I’m most proud of, especially how hard they came all day really" - Cam Green



The all-rounder's issues with his lower back may have put him out of action with the ball, but he is making a significant impact with the bat. Green is hopeful of returning to bowling in the side's encounter against Tasmania on October 30. The youngster told RSN Radio that he is likely to have a couple of practice sessions for his bowling before Friday's match and is hopeful of being able to bowl a few overs.

Greg Chappell also voiced concerns about the youngster's injuries. He feels that this is the right time to rope him into the national side before he breaks his back by bowling 20-30 overs in a match for Western Australia. Interestingly, Cameron Green burst onto the scene as a bowling all-rounder. The cricketer has made a name for himself as a batsman after his injuries.

Green has worked alongside Matt Mason, who is the bowling coach for Western Australia to incorporate changes into his bowling action. The revised bowling action is likely to reduce his risk of getting injured. His return to bowling could amplify his chances of making a debut for his country in the upcoming India vs Australia 2020 series.

