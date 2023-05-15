GT Vs SRH: Shubman Gill Takes IPL By Storm, Cricket Fraternity Heaps Praise On Youngster

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans batsman Shubman Gill on Monday took the IPL by storm as he smashed his maiden century of the tournament against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Shubman scored a magnificent 101 off just 58 balls including 13 boundaries and one six to help his team post a mammoth total on the board. Shubman started his innings by hitting a 23-ball half-century, which came without smashing a single six. He scored four consecutive boundaries off Fazalhaq Farooqi's bowling in the powerplay.

Netizens are lauding the 23-year-old for his sublime knock against SRH. Several members of the cricket fraternity took to social media to heap massive praise on Shubman, who has already scored 576 runs in 13 matches and is currently the second-highest run-getter of IPL 2023. Shubman has four half-centuries to his name apart from the one hundred he scored against SRH on Monday. Here's a compilation of tweets lauding Shubman for his fantastic knock.

What a brilliant hundred this was from Shubman Gill! He has been in sensational form this season for @Gujarat_Titans, and today he made history by becoming the first IPL centurion for #GT. Keep shining, @ShubmanGill! 💯 #GTvSRH #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/K2Nmsb1ERb — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) May 15, 2023

Masterful innings from Shubman Gill. His poise, precision and placement were close to perfection @IPL — Samuel Badree (@qmanbad) May 15, 2023

If you want to be reminded of why Shubman Gill is a very special player, watch this innings. 56(23) without a 6 or a shot played in anger. Just sublime timing. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 15, 2023

Milestones achieved by Shubman Gill

This is the first time, Shubman Gill has breached the 500-run mark in a single season of the IPL.

Shubman Gill notched up his maiden century in the IPL.

Shubman Gill became the first player for Gujarat Titans to score a century in the IPL.

Shubman Gill became the first player for Gujarat Titans to score 1000 or more runs in the IPL.

Shubman Gill has completed 250 fours in the IPL.

Image: BCCI