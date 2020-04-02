ICC Celebrates India's 2011 World Cup Win With Quiz For Fans

On this day in 2011, a fairytale was scripted by team India when captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni hit Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Kulasekara's loose delivery out of the park in Wankhede Stadium to help his country lift the coveted World Cup for the second time in history. The International Cricket Council (ICC) on April 2 took to its official Twitter handle to celebrate the day by coming up with a quiz for desi fans.

ICC posted the famous winning moment from the D-Day, where Yuvraj Singh can be seen celebrating the victory after MS Dhoni took the unforgettable shot. However, the international cricket body gave a twist to the quiz by asking the fans to guess the players in the image by posting wrong names only. And Indian fans being Indian fans, they turned creative and are now winning the internet by their hilarious answers.

Thalapathy and Dhanush — ᴄɪɢᴀʀᴇᴛᴛᴇ ™ (@itz_Cigarette) April 2, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput and

Siddhant Chaturvedi 😉 — Ravi Desai 🇮🇳 (@Ravides64037446) April 2, 2020

Messi & Suarez 👀 — Dr Khushboo Kadri 🩺 (@khushikadri) April 2, 2020

Tome cruise and Jacki chain 😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Zain Ali (@ZainAli98350577) April 2, 2020

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli 😪 — Vaishu♀️ #StayHomeSaveLives (@vaishali_45) April 2, 2020

Chahal and kuldeep.. — Sowmiya (@Sowmiya_Vv) April 2, 2020

Gautam Gambhir and Gautam Gambhir 😜 — Rishabh Srivastava (@rishabh_id) April 2, 2020

The final

Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara won the toss and elected to bat first. The island nation scored 274-4 in 50 overs thanks to Mahela Jayawardene, who scored a beautiful 103 off just 88 balls. Skipper Sangakkara was looking good and scored 48 runs before he was sent back to the pavilion.

On the other hand, India had a shaky start, with Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar both dismissed early by Lasith Malinga. Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli put together a partnership of 83 runs before the current Indian skipper was dismissed. Then came MS Dhoni and he did what was required at the time, he built a partnership of 109 runs for the fourth wicket before Gambhir was dismissed for 97. Yuvraj Singh came in and finished the game with Dhoni on his side as both remained not out at 21 and 91 runs respectively. Dhoni finished the game with a six when just four runs were needed to win.

