GUJ Vs HYD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Match Preview

Gujarat will take on Hyderabad in an Elite Group A match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST from the Kholvad Gymkhana Ground, Kamrej on Friday, February 26, 2021. Here is our GUJ vs HYD Dream11 prediction, GUJ vs HYD Dream11 team and GUJ vs HYD playing 11. The GUJ vs HYD live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

GUJ vs HYD Dream11 prediction: GUJ vs HYD match preview

Gujarat have so far made a perfect start to the tournament winning all their three matches. They started their campaign with a three-wicket win over Chattisgarh following which they won their next two matches quite convincingly. They beat Goa by 8 wickets in the second match while in their previous encounter they crushed Tripura by 132 runs. They will be looking to make it four wins out of four versus the Hyderabad side.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad have two wins and one loss from their three matches played so far. They started the tournament by beating Tripura by 113 runs in the first match. In their second match they beat Chattisgarh by 7 wickets, however, their winning start was ended by Baroda in the previous match by handing them 110 runs loss. The Tanmay Agarwal-led side will look to put the loss behind and bounce back with a win.

GUJ vs HYD match prediction: Probable GUJ vs HYD playing 11

GUJ: Dhruv Raval (wk), Priyank Panchal (c), Bhargav Merai, Het Patel, Ripal Patel, Chirag Gandhi, Piyush Chawla, Hardik Patel, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Tejas Patel

HYD: Tanmay Agarwal (c), Tilak Varma, Himalay Agarwal, Bavanaka Sandeep, Mickil Jaiswal, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Prateek Reddy (wk), Tanay Thyagarajan, Chama V Milind, Ajay Dev Goud, Mehdi Hassan

GUJ vs HYD match prediction: Top picks for GUJ vs HYD Dream11 team

Het Patel

Arzan Nagwaswalla

Tilak Varma

Ajay Dev Goud

GUJ vs HYD live: GUJ vs HYD Dream11 team

GUJ vs HYD live: GUJ vs HYD match prediction

As per our GUJ vs HYD match prediction, GUJ will be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The GUJ vs HYD match prediction and GUJ vs HYD Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. TheGUJ vs HYD playing 11 and GUJ vs HYD Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: BCCI.tv

