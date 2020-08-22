GUY Vs JAM Dream11 Prediction,team, Top Picks, Caribbean Premier League 2020 Live

Guyana Amazon Warriors (GUY) are all set to take on Jamaica Tallahwahs (JAM) in the second match of the day in the Caribbean Premier League 2020. The match between the two teams will be played at The Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Saturday, August 22 at 11:45 PM IST. Here is a look at our GUY vs JAM Dream11 prediction, GUY vs JAM Dream11 team and GUY vs JAM Dream11 top picks.

GUY vs JAM Dream11 prediction and preview

Jamaica Tallawahs have a solid team on paper, however, the Rovman Powell-led side are yet to hit the ground running with just one win under their belt in two matches so far. Glenn Phillips and Mujeeb ur Rehman looking in great touch and will be expected to once again take centre stage against Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Despite losing their first match to the Knight Riders, the Warriors bounced back to beat the Patriots courtesy a special knock from Shimron Hetmyer. GUY will be looking to carry on their winning momentum against a solid Jamaica Tallawahs. This match, therefore, is expected to be a thrilling encounter.

Yesterday was a past, tomorrow is The Amazon Warriors we are taking ON! ðŸ’¥ðŸ’ªðŸ’£ðŸ§¨

-

â°Catch us live at 02:15 PM AST | 11:45 PM IST

Tune in to CNC 3; Star Sports 1/1 HD; Star Sports 2/2 HD

— Jamaica Tallawahs (@JAMTallawahs) August 21, 2020

GUY vs JAM Dream11 prediction: GUY vs JAM Dream11 team, squad list

GUY vs JAM Dream11 prediction: GUY vs JAM Dream11 team: GUY squad

Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Chris Green(c), Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Ashmead Nedd, Jasdeep Singh, Kevin Sinclair, Kissoondath Magram

GUY vs JAM Dream11 prediction: GUY vs JAM Dream11 team: JAM squad

Chadwick Walton, Glenn Phillips(w), Nicholas Kirton, Rovman Powell(c), Asif Ali, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, Ramaal Lewis, Fidel Edwards, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nkrumah Bonner, Veerasammy Permaul, Jermaine Blackwood, Preston McSween, Oshane Thomas, Ryan Persaud

GUY vs JAM Dream11 top picks

Andre Russell

Imran Tahir

Ross Taylor

Shimron Hetmyer

GUY vs JAM Dream11 team

GUY vs JAM Dream11 prediction

As per our GUY vs JAM Dream11 prediction, GUY will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The GUY vs JAM Dream11 prediction, GUY vs JAM Dream11 top picks and GUY vs JAM Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The GUY vs JAM Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: CPL T20/ Instagram