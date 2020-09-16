HAM Vs ESS Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

South Group side Hampshire will square off against Essex in the Vitality T20 Blast. The match will be played on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Here is the HAM vs ESS Dream11 prediction, schedule, preview, HAM vs ESS Dream11 team news and other details of the match.

HAM vs ESS live: HAM vs ESS Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Time: 6.30 PM IST

HAM vs ESS live: HAM vs ESS Dream11 prediction and preview

Bouncing back with a 𝙒 against the South Group leaders 💪 pic.twitter.com/JAySpoMs5z — Essex Cricket (@EssexCricket) September 14, 2020

Essex and Hampshire have struggled for form in the South Group. Essex, with just one victory and four defeats, occupy the fifth spot on the Vitality T20 Blast table with four points to their credit. On the other hand, Hampshire have managed just one victory and five defeats. They have bagged three points this campaign. Hampshire have a batter head-to-head record with two victories in the past five games. Two games were abandoned while one game ended in a draw.

HAM vs ESS Dream11 prediction: HAM vs ESS Dream11 team news

Hampshire: Tom Alsop, Lewis McManus, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Sam Northeast, Aneurin Donald, Joe Weatherley, Harry Came, Oliver Soames, Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Ian Holland, Felix Organ, Shaheen Afridi, Chris Wood, Keith Barker, Brad Wheal, Mason Crane, Brad Taylor, Ryan Stevenson, George Munsey, Ajeet Dale, Scott Curr

Essex: Adam Wheater, Michael-Kyle Pepper, William Buttleman, Alastair Cook, Varun Chopra, Tom Westley, Paul Walter, Nick Browne, Feroze Khushi, Rishi Patel, Ryan ten Doeschate, Cameron Delport, Dan Lawrence, Simon Harmer, Ben Allison, Jamie Porter, Aron Nijjar, Matthew Quinn, Aaron Beard, Jack Plom, Shane Snater, Samuel Cook, Josh Rymell

HAM vs ESS Dream11 prediction: HAM vs ESS playing 11

Wicketkeeper: Tom Alsop

Batsmen: James Vince (c), Sam Northeast, Varun Chopra, Ryan ten Doeschate

All Rounders: Cameron Delport (vc), James Fuller

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Brad Wheal, Jamie Porter, Simon Harmer

HAM vs ESS live: HAM vs ESS Dream11 prediction and top picks

Hampshire: James Vince, Sam Northeast

Essex: Cameron Delport, Ryan ten Doeschate

HAM vs ESS match prediction

Considering the head-to-head stats, Hampshire start off as the favourites in the game.

Note: The HAM vs ESS match prediction is based on our own analysis. The HAM vs ESS playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: Essex Twitter