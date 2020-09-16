HAM Vs ESS Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

"Those who wear flags as underwear can't understand India's sentiments": Atul Wassan
South Group side Hampshire will square off against Essex in the Vitality T20 Blast. The match will be played on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Here is the HAM vs ESS Dream11 prediction, schedule, preview, HAM vs ESS Dream11 team news and other details of the match.
Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton
Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Time: 6.30 PM IST
Bouncing back with a 𝙒 against the South Group leaders 💪 pic.twitter.com/JAySpoMs5z— Essex Cricket (@EssexCricket) September 14, 2020
Essex and Hampshire have struggled for form in the South Group. Essex, with just one victory and four defeats, occupy the fifth spot on the Vitality T20 Blast table with four points to their credit. On the other hand, Hampshire have managed just one victory and five defeats. They have bagged three points this campaign. Hampshire have a batter head-to-head record with two victories in the past five games. Two games were abandoned while one game ended in a draw.
Hampshire: Tom Alsop, Lewis McManus, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Sam Northeast, Aneurin Donald, Joe Weatherley, Harry Came, Oliver Soames, Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Ian Holland, Felix Organ, Shaheen Afridi, Chris Wood, Keith Barker, Brad Wheal, Mason Crane, Brad Taylor, Ryan Stevenson, George Munsey, Ajeet Dale, Scott Curr
Essex: Adam Wheater, Michael-Kyle Pepper, William Buttleman, Alastair Cook, Varun Chopra, Tom Westley, Paul Walter, Nick Browne, Feroze Khushi, Rishi Patel, Ryan ten Doeschate, Cameron Delport, Dan Lawrence, Simon Harmer, Ben Allison, Jamie Porter, Aron Nijjar, Matthew Quinn, Aaron Beard, Jack Plom, Shane Snater, Samuel Cook, Josh Rymell
Wicketkeeper: Tom Alsop
Batsmen: James Vince (c), Sam Northeast, Varun Chopra, Ryan ten Doeschate
All Rounders: Cameron Delport (vc), James Fuller
Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Brad Wheal, Jamie Porter, Simon Harmer
Hampshire: James Vince, Sam Northeast
Essex: Cameron Delport, Ryan ten Doeschate
Considering the head-to-head stats, Hampshire start off as the favourites in the game.
