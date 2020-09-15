NOR Vs WOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live Game Info

Northamptonshire (NOR) is all set to host Worcestershire (WOR) in the league match of the Vitality T20 Blast this week. The match will be played at the County Ground in Northampton. The NOR vs WOR live streaming is slated to begin at 11.00 pm IST on Tuesday, September 15. Here is a look at our NOR vs WOR Dream11 prediction, NOR vs WOR Dream11 team and the probable NOR vs WOR playing 11.

NOR vs WOR live: NOR vs WOR Dream11 prediction and preview

Both the teams clashed earlier in the tournament and it was Northamptonshire who defeated Worcestershire by 9 wickets. Coming into the match, Northamptonshire lost to Glamorgan by 7 wickets but despite the loss, they are second on the points table. A win in this match will help them hold onto their second position if other results go in their favour.

On the other hand, Worcestershire lost their previous match to Warwickshire by 6 wickets and will look to bounce back from the loss. Currently, Worcestershire are rooted at the bottom of the table and a win in this match will not only give them confidence, but also give them a chance to move up the points table. But they will have to win by a good margin to improve their run rate.

NOR vs WOR Dream11 prediction: Squads for the NOR vs WOR Dream11 team

NOR vs WOR Dream11 prediction: NOR vs WOR Dream11 team: NOR squad

Richard Levi, Paul Stirling, Joshua Cobb(c), Adam Rossington(w), Luke Procter, Alex Wakely, Tom Sole, Nathan Buck, Graeme White, Brandon Glover, Ben Sanderson, Rob Keogh, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Saif Zaib

NOR vs WOR Dream11 prediction: NOR vs WOR Dream11 team: WOR squad

Hamish Rutherford, Riki Wessels, Jake Libby, Ben Cox(w), Ross Whiteley, Brett DOliveira, Ed Barnard(c), Daryl Mitchell, Dillon Pennington, Patrick Brown, Charlie Morris, Adam Finch, Josh Tongue, Ben Twohig, Jack Haynes, Thomas Charles Fell

NOR vs WOR Dream11 prediction: NOR vs WOR top picks

H Rutherford

J Cobb

G White

NOR vs WOR Dream11 team

NOR vs WOR Dream11 prediction

As per our NOR vs WOR Dream11 prediction, NOR will be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The NOR vs WOR Dream11 prediction, NOR vs WOR top picks and NOR vs WOR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NOR vs WOR match prediction and NOR vs WOR Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Northamptonshire/ Instagram