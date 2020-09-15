NOR Vs WOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live Game Info

"Those who wear flags as underwear can't understand India's sentiments": Atul Wassan
Northamptonshire (NOR) is all set to host Worcestershire (WOR) in the league match of the Vitality T20 Blast this week. The match will be played at the County Ground in Northampton. The NOR vs WOR live streaming is slated to begin at 11.00 pm IST on Tuesday, September 15. Here is a look at our NOR vs WOR Dream11 prediction, NOR vs WOR Dream11 team and the probable NOR vs WOR playing 11.
Also Read: LEI Vs DER Prediction: Vitality T20 Blast Match Live Streaming, Preview And Weather Report
Both the teams clashed earlier in the tournament and it was Northamptonshire who defeated Worcestershire by 9 wickets. Coming into the match, Northamptonshire lost to Glamorgan by 7 wickets but despite the loss, they are second on the points table. A win in this match will help them hold onto their second position if other results go in their favour.
Also Read: GLO Vs WAS Prediction: Vitality T20 Blast Match Live Streaming, Preview, Weather Report
On the other hand, Worcestershire lost their previous match to Warwickshire by 6 wickets and will look to bounce back from the loss. Currently, Worcestershire are rooted at the bottom of the table and a win in this match will not only give them confidence, but also give them a chance to move up the points table. But they will have to win by a good margin to improve their run rate.
Also Read: IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Confirm THIS Top Indian Brand As Sponsor For 7th Consecutive Year
Richard Levi, Paul Stirling, Joshua Cobb(c), Adam Rossington(w), Luke Procter, Alex Wakely, Tom Sole, Nathan Buck, Graeme White, Brandon Glover, Ben Sanderson, Rob Keogh, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Saif Zaib
Also Read: Virat Kohli Posts One Word Tweet For Batting And Fielding In Nets, RCB Fans Excited
Hamish Rutherford, Riki Wessels, Jake Libby, Ben Cox(w), Ross Whiteley, Brett DOliveira, Ed Barnard(c), Daryl Mitchell, Dillon Pennington, Patrick Brown, Charlie Morris, Adam Finch, Josh Tongue, Ben Twohig, Jack Haynes, Thomas Charles Fell
As per our NOR vs WOR Dream11 prediction, NOR will be the favourites to win the match.
Image Source: Northamptonshire/ Instagram
RELATED CONTENT
Sachin Tendulkar gets furious after MS Dhoni runs out MI batsman in IPL 2010 final: Watch
33 mins ago
Ben Stokes remains uncertain for IPL 2020: RR coach Andrew McDonald
44 mins ago
LEI vs DER Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live game info
57 mins ago
Dream11's IPL 2020 spend above ₹500 cr, named co-presenting sponsor of streaming partner
59 mins ago
LEI vs DER prediction: Vitality T20 blast match live streaming, preview and weather report
1 hour ago
IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians confirm THIS top Indian brand as sponsor for 7th consecutive year
1 week ago
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|Net RR