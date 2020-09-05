SUR Vs MID Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast 2020 Live

The 14th South Group match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2020 tournament will be played between Surrey (SUR) and Middlesex (MID). The SUR vs MID match will be played at the Kennington Oval, London. Their 20 overs fixture is scheduled for Saturday, September 5 and will start at 11:05 PM IST. Here is our SUR vs MID Dream11 team, SUR vs MID Dream11 prediction and probable SUR vs MID playing 11.

An explainer 👇 — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) August 26, 2020

SUR vs MID live: SUR vs MID Dream11 prediction and preview

The ongoing Vitality T20 Blast 2020 competition commenced on August 27 and will run till October 3. A total of 18 teams are participating in the tournament and are divided into three groups of six teams each. For information regarding the SUR vs MID Dream11 team, the upcoming affair is the fifth match for both teams in the 2020 Vitality T20 Blast event. While MID are placed at third on the South Group points table with one win out of four matches, SUR are placed fourth after their four fixtures due to a slightly inferior run-rate.

SUR vs MID Dream11 prediction: SUR vs MID Dream11 team, squad list

SUR vs MID Dream11 prediction: SUR squad

Ben Foakes (wk), Gareth Batty (c), Hashim Amla, Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Rory Burns, Jamie Smith, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Daniel Moriarty, Reece Topley, Scott Borthwick, Matt Dunn and Mark Stoneman.

SUR vs MID Dream11 prediction: MID squad

John Simpson (wk), Steven Finn (c), Stephen Eskinazi, Max Holden, Martin Andersson, Dan Lincoln, Nick Gubbins, Luke Hollman, Tom Helm, Nathan Sowter, Miguel Cummins, Joe Cracknell, Jack Davies and James Harris.

SUR vs MID Dream11 prediction: SUR vs MID Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – John Simpson

Batsmen – Stephen Eskinazi (c), Ben Foakes (vc), Hashim Amla, Laurie Evans

All-rounders – Scott Borthwick, Gus Atkinson

Bowlers – Gareth Batty, Matt Dunn, Steven Finn, Tom Helm

SUR vs MID Dream11 prediction

MID start off as favourites to win this contest.

Please note that the above SUR vs MID Dream11 prediction, SUR vs MID Dream11 team and probable SUR vs MID playing 11 are based on our own analysis. The SUR vs MID match prediction and SUR vs MID Dream11 team do not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: Vitality Blast Twitter