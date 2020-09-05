Vitality T20 Blast SUR Vs MID Live Streaming, Where To Watch In India, Pitch Report

The upcoming South Group match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2020 tournament will be played between Surrey (SUR) and Middlesex (MID). The SUR vs MID match will be played at The Oval in London, England. The Vitality T20 Blast fixture is scheduled for Saturday, September 5 and will start at 11:05 PM IST. Here's a look at how to watch the English T20 Blast live in India and Vitality T20 Blast live streaming details.

Vitality T20 Blast preview

Both the teams have an identical record in this year’s Vitality T20 Blast, with only Net Run Rate (NRR) separating the two sides. Middlesex find themselves in third place in the South Group Vitality T20 Blast table having won, lost and tied one game each, with another match being abandoned. The results have put them two points off the top spot and will be looking to win the SUR vs MID encounter to get closer to the top. Middlesex won the last match they played in the Vitality T20 Blast as they defeated Essex by 11 runs. Surrey currently find themselves in fourth place in the table, courtesy of a lower NRR (-0.159) than Middlesex (0.034). They come into this clash on the back of a victory, having defeated Hampshire in a rain-affected encounter by nine wickets.

SUR vs MID live scores: Pitch and weather report

The average score on the pitch is 141, with the strip offering a little something for everyone. According to FanCode, the pitch behaviour for the game is balanced and there's very little chance of rain with broken cloud cover during the course of the match. The overcast conditions may also help the seam bowlers. According to Accuweather, the temperature during the Vitality T20 Blast match will be around 18°Celsius.

SUR vs MID live streaming: How to watch English T20 Blast live in India?

Fans can watch SUR vs MID live streaming by following the match centre on ECB's website. The Vitality T20 Blast live streaming will be available on the websites of the respective county cricket teams. For SUR vs MID live scores, fans can keep tabs on the social media accounts of Surrey, Middlesex, Vitality T20 Blast and the ECB website. The ECB website also will provide SUR vs MID live streaming once the user has signed in, providing in-match highlights and ball-by-ball updates.

SUR vs MID live streaming: Probable playing XI

Surrey: Hashim Amla, Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Ben Foakes, Rory Burns, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Gareth Batty, Daniel Moriarty, Reece Topley

Middlesex: Stevie Eskinazi, Max Holden, John Simpson, Martin Andersson, Dan Lincoln, Nick Gubbins, Luke Hollman, Tom Helm, Nathan Sowter, Miguel Cummins, Steven Finn

