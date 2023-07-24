Hangargekar repeats Bumrah's Champions Trophy mistake in Emerging Asia Cup Final- WATCH

Yash Dhull-led India A suffered a defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Pakistan in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup Final. After being undefeated throughout the tournament, the India A side suffered their first loss of the exciting tournament in the much-important summit clash. India were bowled out on the score of 224 runs, during their chase of 353 runs.

History repeats itself: Hangargekar does a Jasprit Bumrah in IND A vs PAK A final

In the fourth over of the first innings during the Emerging Teams Asia Cup Final, Rajvardhan Hangargekar dismissed Saim Ayub for 16 off 16. However, India A were denied the wicket as the umpire signaled a no-ball. Ayub was deemed safe and went on to score 59 off 51, giving Pakistan A a flying start.

Jasprit Bumrah's no-ball against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017

As the events unfolded, Indian cricket fans were reminded of a similar incident that took place during the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final. It is worth noting that India lost the Champions Trophy final to Pakistan by 180 runs. The match featured a similar no-ball by star pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the first innings.

Bumrah was denied the wicket of Pakistani opener Fakhar Zaman, who ended up hitting a sensational century that proved to be a match-winning one. The no-ball by Bumrah was seen as one of the key moments in the match that ended up putting India on the losing side. Click here to watch Bumrah’s no-ball during the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final.

India youngsters shine at Emerging Teams Asia Cup despite final loss

Despite the loss, the young India A was one of the top sides in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup. Captain Yash Dhull was the second-highest run-scorer of the tournament with 234 runs at an average of 117.00. Abhishek Sharma and Sai Sudharsan were the third and fourth-highest scorers in the tournament with 221 and 220 runs, respectively.

On the other hand, Nishant Sandhu was the top wicket-taker of the tournament with 11 wickets in five games. Manav Suthar and Hangargekar were next on the list with 10 wickets each. Sandhu also received the Player of the Tournament award for his performance.