Hanuma Vihari Selected Over Mayank Agarwal, Twitter Divided On India's Team Selection

After levelling the series in Melbourne, the Indian cricket team led by Ajinkya Rahane is all set to face Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground from Thursday, January 7 onwards in the third of the four-Test match series. The team is boosted by the return of opener Rohit Sharma for the remainder of the Test series. With just a day left for the upcoming India vs Australia 3rd Test, the BCCI on Wednesday shared some updates on India’s playing XI for the Sydney match. The upcoming clash will witness changes in Team India's playing 11 following form and injury concerns.

Also Read: IND Vs AUS 2020: Did Justin Langer Mock India For Complaining About Quarantine Rules?

India vs Australia live: Rohit Sharma makes comeback, Navdeep Saini set for debut

Team India's playing 11 for the Sydney Test will witness a change in top order with Rohit Sharma coming back into the side in place of the out-of-form Mayank Agarwal. Sharma will also take the vice-captaincy duties of the team. The Mumbai cricketer was recently in news for bio bubble security breach.

Also Read: IND Vs AUS 2020: Fan Tests COVID-19 Positive After Attending MCG Test, BBL 10 On Alert

Apart from Mayank Agarwal, pacer Umesh Yadav will miss the Test series due to injury. Yadav's place in the side will be taken by Navdeep Saini, who is all set to make his debut in Sydney. Shubman Gill and Mohammad Siraj retain their place in the side after a solid performance in their debut Test in Melbourne.

NEWS - #TeamIndia announce Playing XI for the 3rd Test against Australia at the SCG.



Navdeep Saini is all set to make his debut.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/lCZNGda8UD — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2021

Also Read: Rishabh Pant Trolled By Netizens For Acrobatic Video Ahead Of SCG Test: WATCH

India vs Australia 3rd Test: Twitter divided over Hanuma Vihari retaining the place in the side

Middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari retained his place in the side despite his poor form with the bat in the series so far. His selection has created a difference of opinion among Indian cricket fans who took to Twitter and showed their displeasure over Mayank Agarwal being dropped from the side.

Mayank Agarwal since his test debut 21 innings ago

• Most no of runs for team= 1005

• Highest run % for the team = 15.3 %

played majority of his inngs overseas being an opener.



3rd highest batting avg as opener since last 4 yrs (47.85).

Why is he left out? — Jay. (@Itxjunu18) January 6, 2021

I think this a wake up call for Vihari, if he doesn’t perform in this test then maybe Mayank will be back for the last test and Rohit will go back to No.5. As it is Vihari hasn’t bowled in this series so far. — DESI BANDA (@DesiSamajh) January 6, 2021

what vihari has done he got 3 chance

while shaw got only 1

Mayank in place of vihari would have been a better choice

finger crossed hope we can replicate Melbourne performance in Sydney again

best of luck boys

we want 2-1 lead #AUSvIND — #CricketMeriJaan 𝒮𝓊𝓈𝒽𝒶𝓃𝓉𝑜 (@im_Sushant0) January 6, 2021

Am I the only who still not able understand the role of Vihari in the team?

Neither bowl not bat are called as All-rounder in BCCI? — Vijay Rbn 🇮🇳 (@VijayRbn) January 6, 2021

Mayank for Vihari would have been just perfect.. Rohit can bat at Vihari’s place. Exposing Ro is dangerous move @BCCI @WasimJaffer14 https://t.co/tGXYbk0pex — Srinivas (@Srinivas27_) January 6, 2021

Also Read: IND Vs AUS 3rd Test: India Announce Playing 11, Another Fast Bowling Debutant Confirmed

India vs Australia 3rd Test live streaming and updates

For the India vs Australia 3rd Test live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the match is also available for fans on the SonyLIV app. The India vs Australia 3rd Test is set to be played at the SCG between January 7 and 11.

Image: BCCI / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.