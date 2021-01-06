IND Vs AUS 2020: Did Justin Langer Mock India For Complaining About Quarantine Rules?

The Indian contingent that is currently housed in Australia had expressed its concerns regarding an extended quarantine routine in Brisbane. Several international cricketers have been vocal about the challenges of playing under such strict routines. It becomes even more imposing for a number of Indian players who have been on the road since the Indian Premier League. This is why the management is apprehensive of playing the final Test match of the four-match series in Brisbane. This apparently has not gone down too well with Australia's head coach.

IND vs AUS 2020: Justin Langer targets India for complaining about quarantine rules

The Australian coach, in a media interaction, revealed how cricketers who are not comfortable with the stringent protocols are free to step aside. The ex-cricketer also acknowledged the roadblocks that players have to deal with while playing in such dire circumstances. However, he is of the opinion that since professional cricketers are accustomed to dealing with tight schedules; they are more suited to deal with such conditions.

The former opening batsman mentioned how the rules are a little stricter, but the focus must not be diverted from the cricketing action. The 50-year-old pointed out how India got the better of the home team during their last visit, and Australia are keen to produce a better result on this occasion. The former left-hander opined that their sole priority is to put up a strong show during the upcoming third Test match at Sydney.

IND vs AUS 2020: Why the Indian team is not keen to travel to Brisbane?

Several players from the Indian team have been on road since August 2020. The contingent did serve a 14-day quarantine period in the UAE post the completion of the Indian Premier League. The team also went through a similar routine in Sydney upon their arrival. With the surge in the number of Sydney coronavirus cases, anyone traveling from the place to Queensland will have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine routine.

The Indian team apparently is not willing to adhere to the same and they are quite adamant regarding their stance as per recent reports, even though captain Ajinkya Rahane insisted on Tuesday that India's focus is on their game. Recently several cricketers including Rohit Sharma were under scrutiny for breaching the biosecurity protocols, and a probe was also carried out because of it. With reports of India considering to boycott the final Test at Brisbane if they are not provided with a levy circulating, it remains to be seen how the management tackles this issue.

India vs Australia 3rd Test:

Both teams toiled hard in the first two fixtures of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and they are slated to meet in Sydney for the crucial third Test. India will undoubtedly miss the services of Virat Kohli, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami, but the inclusion of Rohit Sharma will give them a much-needed boost. Australia also have something to rejoice about with David Warner and Will Pucovski cleared for the vital encounter.

India vs Australia live streaming

The India vs Australia 3rd Test will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 7. Fans in India can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) for the live telecast of the match. The India vs Australia live streaming will also be made available on the SonyLIV app.

