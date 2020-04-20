R Ashwin Reveals Ex-CSK Teammate Made Him Extremely Nervous Before First Meeting

R Ashwin is one of the bright talents that emerged out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) while playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The off-spinner, who was bought by CSK in 2009, quickly established himself as one of the leading bowlers in the tournament. This paved the way for entry into the Indian team.

R Ashwin reveals player who made him nervous on their first meet

R Ashwin, who first played for CSK in 2009, has now revealed an interesting anecdote from his debut season. R Ashwin recently revealed that it was Matthew Hayden who made him nervous when they met for the first time. Matthew Hayden has been a legendary Australian batsman, who was renowned for his aggressive batting. The southpaw has a plethora of records to his name.

R Ashwin, who is currently quarantined at home because of the coronavirus pandemic, decided to do a #AskAsh session on Twitter. R Ashwin does this Q and A session frequently to interact with his fans. A fan asked R Ashwin about a cricketer who made him nervous on their first meet. R Ashwin replied saying, Matthew Hayden.

a cricketer star you got nervous around when you met for the first time? #askash — Pravakar MukHi (@Impravakar) April 18, 2020

Mathew Hayden. — lets stay indoors India 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 18, 2020

R Ashwin and Matthew Hayden shared were a part of the CSK unit in 2009 and 2010. Matthew Hayden played a total of 32 matches in his IPL career for CSK in which he amassed 1107 runs at an average of 36.90. Matthew Hayden smashed eight half-centuries during his stint with CSK.

On the other hand, R Ashwin feature in 97 matches for CSK, in which he bagged 90 wickets. In 2016, he was drafted to the Rising Pune Supergiant, owing to CSK's 2-year ban. Ravichandran Ashwin will be seen representing the Delhi Capitals franchise in IPL 2020, if it takes place.

IMAGE COURTESY: RAVICHANDRAN ASHWIN TWITTER