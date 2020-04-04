R Ashwin Funnily Trolls Cheteshwar Pujara For Missing His Bowling In Latest Instagram Post

The coronavirus pandemic has forced everyone to stay indoors in order to contain the deadly virus and cricketers are no exception. While cricketers have quarantined themselves, they are taking this time off and have been extremely active on social media. Cricketers are involved in Q and A sessions, Twitter interactions and Instagram live sessions for example. Some of them are also posting funny pictures or videos where they are asking fans to caption the post.

R Ashwin and Cheteshwar Pujara involved in funny banter

On Friday, India's ace spinner R Ashwin took to Instagram to post a video where he is seen hitting in what appears to be a toilet paper roll with his hands as if he is batting. R Ashwin was himself wondering about what he was doing and asked his followers to caption the video. Let's take a look at R Ashwin's post.

As soon as R Ashwin posted the video, his India teammate Cheteshwar Pujara left a comment on it in an attempt to troll R Ashwin. However, R Ashwin, who is known for his witty comebacks wasn't going to let Cheteshwar Pujara get away with it. R Ashwin utilized this opportunity to roast Cheteshwar Pujara reminding him about how the number of times he had got him out.

Cheteshwar Pujara's comment and R Ashwin's reply

Meanwhile, R Ashwin, who was traded to Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2020, would look to put in good performances this season if the tournament takes place. There is a cloud of uncertainty looming over the fate of IPL 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The IPL 2020 which was supposed to start from March 29, was postponed to April 15.

IMAGE COURTESY: RAVICHANDRAN ASHWIN TWITTER