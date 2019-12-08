'Book For Shaadis': Harbhajan Singh & Co's 'Munde In Mundu' Musical Makes Yuvraj Guffaw

Harbhajan Singh has been a great entertainer right from his playing days, so much so, that as per multiple accounts, Bhajji was the biggest prankster in the dressing room. Harbhajan, who has not played for India since 2016, is currently a commentator and an expert analyst. Whenever he gets an opportunity, he does not shy away from having fun and that is exactly what had happened lately.

Harbhajan Singh turns singer

Ahead of the 2nd T20I versus the West Indies on Sunday, Harbhajan Singh seemed to be in a jovial mood as he stood below a coconut tree. The offie got the company of veteran wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel and broadcaster Jatin Sapru. The trio had worn a Kerala dhoti (Mundu). However, what made it funny was that of Bhajji singing a Punjabi song where he was also joined by his co-commentators. The video was posted by Harbhajan Singh on social media. Take a look.

The veteran spinner is currently commentating and analysing in the ongoing limited-overs home series against India and Bangladesh. The Men In Blue will be looking to seal the series in Kerala while the two-time World T20 champions would be hoping to settle the scores.

Harbhajan praises Virat Kohli to the Moon and back

As Virat Kohli's sublime innings of an unbeaten 94 against the West Indies helped India take a 1-0 lead in Hyderabad on Friday, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter and lionised King Kohli's stellar performance. Harbhajan Singh in his tweet hailed the skipper stating 'anything is possible with Kohli on the field'. He further acknowledged Rahul's contribution and the 'little cameo' from Rishabh Pant. This was also the Indian captain's highest individual score in T20I cricket. His previous best was 90 against Australia in 2016 Down Under.

