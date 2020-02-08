NZ Vs IND: Ravindra Jadeja's Rocket-throw Sends James Neesham Packing For 7; Watch

India are currently playing New Zealand in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series at the Eden Park in Auckland. The visitors decided to field first after winning the toss. India made two changes from the 1st ODI with Navdeep Saini replacing Mohammed Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal replacing Kuldeep Yadav.

The Kiwis were off to a flyer as Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls targetted India's main bowler Jasprit Bumrah. The 93-run opening partnership was cut short by Chahal who trapped Nicholls in front of the wicket. Tom Blundell scored 22 before getting out to Shardul Thakur.

New Zealand were cruising but a couple of quick wickets caught them in a spot of bother. Guptill was run-out for 79 and skipper Tom Latham was adjudged LBW for 7. The moment of the match came when Ravindra Jadeja hit the bullseye to send James Neesham packing for 3. Taylor nudged the ball to backward point where Ravindra Jadeja was stationed perfectly. He picked the ball up and hit the stumps directly to find James Neesham short of his crease.

NZ vs IND: Ravindra Jadeja's brilliant effort to send James Neesham back to the pavillion

Meanwhile, at the time of writing this article, New Zealand were 242/8 after 47 overs. Ross Taylor was batting on 58 off 66 while debutant Kyle Jamieson was batting at 9 off 15 balls. India will look to keep the Kiwis below 270. This is a do-or-die fixture for India as a loss here will cost them the series.

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI TWITTER