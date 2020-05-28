MS Dhoni's CSK Win IPL Title In Comeback Season On May 28, 2018 In Mumbai; Watch Video

The Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2016 and 2017 was bereft of MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) since the team was banned from the tournament due to spot-fixing activities of former team principal Gurunath Meiyappan. The year 2018 marked the return of the former IPL champions and in the end, it turned out to be a fairytale comeback for the 'Men in Yellow'.

IPL: CSK bowlers stop SRH batting lineup

Even before the tournament began, MS Dhoni's CSK were called as 'Dad’s Army' due to the average age of the team being around 38. However, CSK shut down critics on their comeback by putting up some dominating performances all the way till the final. Coming into the final, CSK had won 10 matches out of 15, which included three victories against Sunrisers Hyderabad, who they faced in the summit clash on May 28, 2018. The match completed 2 years on Wednesday.

In the 2018 IPL final played at the Wankhede Stadium, CSK won the toss and decided to field first. CSK's bowlers performed reasonably well to justify MS Dhoni's decision to put the opposition into bat as SRH scored 178/6 in 20 overs. SRH skipper Kane Williamson was the top scorer for his side with 47 runs off 36 balls, but it was Yusuf Pathan's quickfire 45 runs from 25 balls that helped SRH get to a defendable total.

Shane Watson steers CSK to third IPL title

Needing 179 to win the final, former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson rose to the occasion and sent SRH bowlers for a leather hunt. Shane Watson scored a brilliant 117* off 57 balls to take his side to victory with nine balls to spare. Shane Watson's knock comprised of 8 sixes and 11 fours, making the match into a one-sided contest. The win was also their fourth win over SRH in the competition that year.

Harbhajan Singh backs MS Dhoni to make India comeback

Harbhajan Singh, who has been part of IPL side CSK since 2018, has backed his skipper to make a comeback in the Indian team. After taking a sabbatical from cricket post the 2019 World Cup exit, MS Dhoni was set to return on the field with CSK in the IPL 2020. The tournament was later postponed due to ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Harbhajan Singh claimed that while Dhoni does not seem interested to play for India anymore, he is a big player and he doesn't need to prove his mettle to make the squad. He further said that MS Dhoni is one of India's greatest captains and there is nothing much to ponder on his selection. The CSK spinner added that if MS Dhoni makes him available for selection, the selectors should pick him without question.

(IMAGE: IPL T20)