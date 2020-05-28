Harbhajan Singh Picks CSK's Ravindra Jadeja Over R Ashwin As No.1 Fingerspinner In IPL

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has been the country's premier spinner for the major part of the last two decades. The 39-year old has picked over 700 international wickets across all formats ever since he made his debut in 1998. However, Harbhajan Singh has not played a single international match for India since he last represented the ‘Men in Blue’ in 2016.

Harbhajan Singh snubs R Ashwin, picks Ravindra Jadeja as the No.1 spinner in IPL

Harbhajan Singh has also been a veteran in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The off-spinner has bagged 150 wickets in 160 matches. Bhajji played for Mumbai Indians in the first 10 years of his IPL career. However, he has now been a part of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the last two years. Harbhajan Singh, who has experience galore in T20 cricket, has now picked India's No. 1 spinner in the IPL.

In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, Harbhajan Singh was asked which spinner he enjoyed watching the most in T20 cricket. Harbhajan Singh replied by saying that he likes his CSK teammates Mitchell Santner and Ravindra Jadeja. He explained that he isn't naming the duo because they are from Chennai but he genuinely feels so.

Bhajji further heaped praise on Ravindra Jadeja saying that the 31-year old is very consistent with what he does. Harbhajan Singh further said that Ravindra Jadeja is very consistent in landing the ball in the same spot and added that that the left-arm spinner becomes even more dangerous when it spins. Speaking about Santner, Harbhajan Singh said that when the ball spins even a bit, he bowls classically, like in a Test match. Bhajji also said that Santner is tall and utilises his height nicely.

The interviewer asked Harbhajan Singh about R Ashwin. Harbhajan Singh replied saying that R Ashwin is a very good bowler and he has a lot of respect for him. However, he added that if he had to pick the No. 1 finger spinner in the IPL, he will pick Ravindra Jadeja because of his consistency.

R Ashwin opens up on learning sportsmanship spirit from counterpart Harbhajan Singh

R Ashwin narrated an anecdote about Harbhajan Singh from the 2001 Chennai Test against Australia when Harbhajan Singh left a deep impression on him about the spirit of sportsmanship. R Ashwin said that Harbhajan Singh had dropped Matthew Hayden's catch off Sairaj Bahutule's bowling. He added that however, Harbhajan was thankful when Bahutule took Colin Miller's catch off his bowling in the third Test match at Chepauk.

R Ashwin further said that he saw Harbhajan going to Bahutule and apologising for dropping Hayden earlier and added that his father pointed out the sportsman's spirit between the two players. R Ashwin also said how his father told him about how the players get along with the game and focus on the next ball, which left a deep impact on him.

IMAGE COURTESY: PTI/RAVINDRA JADEJA INSTAGRAM