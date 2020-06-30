Yuvraj Singh Trolled By Yuzi Chahal, Harbhajan Singh For Promotional Post With Hazel Keech

Ever since the lockdown, Yuvraj Singh has been using the internet to entertain his fans all over the world. The former Indian all-rounder has always used social media to have a bit of banter with other cricketers. Instances of Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal trolling each other online have been common parlance in recent weeks. The trio is found commenting on each other’s social media posts, with their online activity leading viewers in splits. Yuvraj Singh has also had a bit of banter with international cricketers like Kevin Pietersen and David Warner.

Harbhajan Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal troll Yuvraj Singh in his latest post

While Yuvraj Singh has been playfully going after several cricketers, he was trolled himself for a sponsored post he uploaded online recently. Yuvraj Singh recently uploaded a sponsored post for Ariel India’s 'Share The Load' campaign. In the post, both Yuvraj Singh and Yuvraj Singh wife Hazel Keech can be seen. Yuvraj Singh, along with Yuvraj Singh wife Hazel Keech was seen promoting clothes washing powder brand and its new campaign.

In the post, Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech can be seen standing beside a washing machine, with Ariel products, smiling at each other. The ex-Indian cricketer shared the picture with a caption that talked about how partnerships are all about making each other’s life easier, while also reminding everyone to #sharetheload with their partners.

While the message was posted by Yuvraj Singh with a good heart, it didn’t take long for his teammates Harbhajan Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal to troll him. Harbhajan Singh posted “Paji Ek machine mere liye b order kar dena” on Yuvraj Singh’s post. Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who is known for his humour wasn’t far behind. Yuzvendra Chahal commented on the post "Bhaiya yeah toh clothes wash karne ke pehle ki pic hain with smile after wali pic kaha hain @yuviofficial bhaiyya". The comment made by Yuzvendra Chahal also included the laughing and handshake emojis.

This is not the first time that the camaraderie between Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal is visible online. A couple of months back Yuvraj Singh had taken to Twitter to poke fun at the workout drill of Yuzvendra Chahal. In another instance, Yuvraj Singh was quick to troll Harbhajan Singh after the off-spinner posted some pictures with a skateboard online. The 2011 World Cup Player Of The Tournament pulled Harbhajan Singh’s leg, asking him to skate a little and show it to him.

Image Courtesy: instagram/yuvisofficial, instagram/yuzi_chahal23