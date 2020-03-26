Harbhajan Singh Net Worth, Salary, Endorsements, Media Commitments And Personal Life

Veteran cricketer Harbhajan Singh made his international debut in 1998. So far, the off-spinner has represented India in 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is and is widely regarded as one of the greatest spin bowlers of all time with a combined tally of 711 wickets. Singh was a recognised force in the Indian line-up that lifted the 2007 World Twenty20 and the 2011 World Cup at home.

Harbhajan Singh net worth and IPL 2020 contract

Harbhajan Singh net worth

According to networthbro.com, Harbhajan Singh net worth is estimated to be ₹63 crore. Harbhajan Singh net worth comprises of his total earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an Indian cricket player. Harbhajan Singh net worth also comprises from his endorsing deals with popular brands like Pepsi, Royal Stag and Reebok.

Harbhajan Singh wife

In October 2015, Harbhajan Singh married his long-time girlfriend, Bollywood actress Geeta Basra. The couple has a three-year-old daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha. Geeta Basra made her Bollywood debut in a 2006 thriller Dil Diya Hai. Since her debut, she has also starred in other projects like Mr Joe B. Carvalho and Second Hand Husband.

Harbhajan Singh net worth: IPL 2020 salary with Chennai Super Kings

Harbhajan Singh net worth also includes his salary from the popular Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) franchise Chennai Super Kings. During the recently concluded IPL 2020 Auction, Harbhajan Singh was retained by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the upcoming season. The franchise retained the cricketer for ₹2 crore for the tournament initially slated to commence on March 29. But due to the worldwide panic caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the IPL 2020 has now been postponed until further notice.

