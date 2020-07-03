Harbhajan Singh Makes Dwayne Bravo Do The 'Bhangra' In CSK's Whistle Podu Video: Watch

On the occasion of Harbhajan Singh's birthday, wishes have been pouring in for the cricketer from all over the world. Several cricketers, cricketing bodies as well as teams have sent their Harbhajan Singh birthday wishes online. All the posts while wishing Harbhajan Singh on his 40th birthday also talked about his fun-loving and friendly nature. In one of the Harbhajan Singh birthday posts made by MS Dhoni's CSK, Harbhajan Singh can be seen teaching ‘Bhangra’ to teammate Dwayne Bravo.

Harbhajan Singh makes CSK's Dwayne Bravo do the 'Bhangra’: Watch

On the occasion of Harbhajan Singh birthday, his IPL team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wished the spinner on social media. The social media handles of CSK have also shared a hilarious video showing Harbhajan Singh interacting with his teammates on the occasion of his birthday. In the video, Harbhajan Singh is seen alongside West Indian cricketer Dwayne Bravo, and Indian players Mohit Sharma and Ambati Rayudu.

The video shared by CSK is from a shoot the players were involved with in the past. The video begins with all four cricketers imitating the signal for a six. Soon after, Harbhajan Singh is seen throwing his cap in the air, after which he breaks into a Bhangra. While Harbhajan Singh is dancing, the hit song 'Kaala Chashma' begins playing in the background. All the other three players including Dwayne Bravo look at Harbhajan in amusement as he continues to dance. Soon after, Dwayne Bravo joins Harbhajan Singh in shaking a leg.

The video also shows the great camaraderie between the CSK players, especially Harbhajan Singh and Dwayne Bravo. After the shot is done, Harbhajan Singh is seen enjoying with his CSK teammates, claiming that Dwayne Bravo started dancing because he couldn’t stop himself.

CSK reveal the story behind Harbhajan Singh’s CSK jersey number on Harbhajan Singh birthday

Bhajju Pa entered the super team not just with phenomenal Thamizh, but with phenomenal grace too. He'd worn Jersey #3 for India and Mumbai for ages and knowing #ChinnaThala's tryst with #3 and this city, he picked #27 as a tribute to little Hinaya's birthday! #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/OkLkC7ueLI — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) July 3, 2020

In the spirit of the Harbhajan Singh birthday celebrations, CSK's Twitter handle also shared an interesting story about the jersey number worn by Harbhajan Singh. The post revealed how Harbhajan Singh entered MS Dhoni’s team with great grace. Harbhajan Singh is known for wearing No. 3 for Mumbai Indians as well as the Indian team. However, the post by CSK revealed how Harbhajan Singh picked his new number for CSK as number three was worn by Suresh Raina at the time. The post revealed that since his old number was taken, Harbhajan Singh picked up the number 27 as a tribute to her daughter Hinaya’s birthday.

Image Courtesy: twitter/chennaiipl