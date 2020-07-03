Harbhajan Singh Turns 40: Virat Kohli Pays Tribute To 'fatter Times' In Epic, Funny Wish

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh turned 40 on Friday and wishes poured in for all the cricketer from all over the world. Players who had played with Harbhajan Singh in the past, as well as other members of the cricketing fraternity, took to social media to make their Harbhajan Singh birthday wishes. Several cricketers such as Indian captain Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir made their Harbhajan Singh birthday wishes online as well.

Close friend Yuvraj Singh took to Instagram to share a hilarious video with the player as part of his Harbhajan Singh birthday wish.

Virat Kohli shares entertaining Harbhajan Singh birthday wish

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Bhajju Paa @harbhajan_singh. May God bless you with good health and happiness. Have a great year ahead. 😊🎂 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 3, 2020

Indian skipper Virat Kohli took to Twitter to wish Harbhajan Singh on his 40th birthday. Virat Kohli tweeted a Harbhajan Singh birthday wish. Virat Kohli also wished good health and happiness for the player, wishing him a great year ahead. Virat Kohli and Harbhajan Singh played together for India. The duo also has won the 2011 World Cup together.

Harbhajan Singh and Virat Kohli share a great relationship with each other. The off-spinner even made a comeback in the Test team under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, playing a test against Bangladesh in 2015.

The tweet wasn’t the only way how Virat Kohli made his Harbhajan Singh birthday wish. The cricketer took to Instagram to share a comical Harbhajan Singh birthday wish. Sharing a picture of the two playing a football match, Virat Kohli made a throwback to the 'fatter times' for the duo. The player also trolled Harbhajan for his football skills, asking him to improve his kicking.

Wishes pour in on Harbhajan Singh birthday

Jiski off spin ke aage bade bade lachaar, team India ka sabse damdaar sardar!



Happy Birthday @harbhajan_singh! Wish you a very long & prosperous life! pic.twitter.com/wpNchoez1w — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 3, 2020

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir was also quick and poetic to wish Harbhajan Singh. Gautam Gambhir shared a picture of himself with Harbhajan Singh on Twitter. Several other players and teams that Harbhajan Singh has played for in the past wished the legendary spinner on his birthday as well. Cricketing bodies such as the ICC and the BCCI made their Harbhajan Singh birthday wishes as well, sharing several records held by the off-spinner during his career. While making their Harbhajan Singh birthday wishes, players such as Mohammad Kaif, Pragyan Ojha and Sreesanth talked about the player’s fun-loving nature and aggression on the field.

