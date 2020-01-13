Harbhajan Singh Makes Sourav Ganguly Shake A Leg During Their Recent Interaction

Harbhajan Singh has been one of India's finest off-spinners who has won many matches for India and has also been a part of many famous wins. In his illustrious cricketing career, he has represented India in three World Cups and has been a part of the triumphant squad in the 2011 edition. Bhajji also shares a close bond with his former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly and believe it or not, he had recently made the latter dance as well.

Bhajji makes Sourav Ganguly shake a leg

This had happened when Harbhajan Singh and some of the other iconic cricketers including the likes of Mohammad Kaif, Virender Sehwag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Zaheer Khan, and VVS Laxman were recently invited to a Bengali quiz show which is hosted by Ganguly. Pop sensation Usha Uthup had sung a popular chartbuster 'Senorita' from the 2011 blockbuster movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and that is when Bhajji made his former captain and good friend dance in what was a hilarious moment.

The video was also posted on social media. Take a look.

Even the fans were really ecstatic after having watched this funny moment. Here are some of the reactions.

Sourav Ganguly the BCCI President

In October 2019, Sourav Ganguly was appointed as the President of BCCI. Since then, he has done a lot for the Indian cricket. Under his reign, India successfully hosted its maiden Day-Night Test versus Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Sourav Ganguly also spoke about many things including rumours of MS Dhoni’s retirement.

Ganguly on Harbhajan's iconic spell in 2001

While speaking at a recent news channel event, Ganguly said, "When I saw Harbhajan bowl at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, picking up 14 wickets, it was love at first sight with a cricketer who I believed would go on to change things for Indian cricket and 800 wickets after that, I am not surprised at all."

"Harbhajan Singh was a new commodity. I played three different spinners in three different Test matches. The first one was Rahul Sanghvi, the second one was Venkatapathy Raju, and the third one was Neelesh Kulkarni. And my only wicket-taker was Harbhajan Singh because Anil Kumble was injured," he said.

