Ravindra Jadeja's Description Of Outrageous One-handed Catch Is Simplification Personified

Ravindra Jadeja took a one-handed ripper to dismiss Neil Wagner on Day 2 of the second and final Test match at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday. This had happened in the 72nd over of New Zealand's first innings when Wagner had attempted a hook shot off pacer Mohammed Shami with the intention of dispatching the ball to the fence, only to find Ravindra Jadeja who made an appearance from nowhere and timed his jump to perfection to take an unbelievable catch at the square leg boundary.

However, the stylish all-rounder has said that he had no clue when he took that catch.

'I didn't even realise that': Ravindra Jadeja

When asked about the superhuman catch, Jadeja said that even he does not know how he had taken it.

"I was expecting him (Wagner) to score towards deep square leg. But I didn't expect the ball to come at that pace," said Jadeja, who claimed two wickets for 22 runs in the New Zealand first innings."It came so quickly with the wind and I just stuck my hand out. I didn't even realise when I took the catch. We bowled well as a unit. We will look to bat well and bowl them out again."

Apart from that spectacular catch, Jaddu also starred with the ball for the top-ranked Test side as well. He finished with figures of 2/22.

Can India pull off a miracle?

India enjoyed a seven-run lead over New Zealand after bowling them out for 235 courtesy off some brilliant bowling performances from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami who ended up with three and four scalps each. India, in their second innings, got off to the worst possible start as the loss of wickets at regular intervals hampered them from setting a fighting target for the Kiwis. At the end of play on Day 2, Virat Kohli & Co. were reduced to 90/6 with a 97-run lead.

With Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari still in the middle, India would be hoping that the duo would add some precious runs on the board and set up a good total which will be very helpful for their bowlers in the fourth innings.

