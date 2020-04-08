Sachin Tendulkar Credits Virender Sehwag For Pumping Up India During WC 2011 Final

Recently, India celebrated its ninth anniversary of the 2011 Cricket World Cup triumph as they laid their hands on the ODI World Cup trophy after 28 years. India defeated Sri Lanka in the final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni's six to seal the deal for India sent fans into a frenzy as the whole nation celebrated Team India's triumph.

Sachin Tendulkar reveals Virender Sehwag's catch that charged Team India

There were several iconic moments in the match. From Gautam Gambhir's resilient knock to MS Dhoni's six off Nuwan Kulasekara to win it for India, the game was filled with total excitement. However, Sachin Tendulkar recently revealed about a moment which is not much talked about. Sachin Tendulkar revealed the exact moment which charged up the Indian team in the final.

While speaking to The Times of India, Sachin Tendulkar said that Zaheer Khan started off really well. Sachin Tendulkar added that Virender Sehwag took an outstanding catch to dismiss Upul Tharanga in the seventh over. Sachin Tendulkar further said that it charged up the proceedings and from there on they did exceedingly well to restrict Sri Lanka to 274. Sachin Tendulkar went on to say that Mahela Jayawardene batted beautifully for his 103, which gave Sri Lanka a total to fight for.

India then went on to lift the World Cup after 28 years. Chasing 274, India got off to a horrible start as both openers Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag were back in the hut. Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli tried to stabilize the innings and just when things were looking better, Kohli perished. MS Dhoni, who had a mediocre tournament with the bat until then, promoted himself over Yuvraj Singh and scored a brilliant 91* to guide India to victory

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER