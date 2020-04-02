Sachin Tendulkar Suggested MS Dhoni's Promotion In World Cup 2011 Final: Virender Sehwag

April 2 is a very special day for most fans of Indian cricket as the day marks India's World Cup 2011 victory against Sri Lanka. Chasing Sri Lanka's total of 275, India were looking fragile at the top when they lost Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar cheaply. Eventually, Gautam Gambhir and captain MS Dhoni took India to the finish line. A lot of fans had noticed that Dhoni was batting at a position where Yuvraj Singh used to usually come out and the reason has been revealed.

Sachin Tendulkar advised MS Dhoni to bat ahead of Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag reveals

While appearing on a Indian cricket talk show, Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar talked about their careers and that historic night of April 2, 2011. Sehwag went on to reveal that it was Sachin Tendulkar who had advised MS Dhoni to go in ahead of Yuvraj Singh. After losing Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar cheaply, India got some hope when Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir stitched a partnership. Tendulkar had suggested Dhoni to replace a left-hander with a left-hander or a right-hander with a right-hander, depending on who got out.

As fate would have it, the right-handed Virat Kohli was dismissed on 35, so Dhoni replaced him instead of sending in the left-handed Yuvraj Singh. Gambhir later got out on 97 and Yuvraj Singh finally came in to bat. Dhoni and Singh shared an unbeaten 54-run partnership, in which Dhoni hit the six that ended the match and brought the World Cup home.

Yuvraj Singh was the Player of the Tournament in the 2011 World Cup for his all-round effort and Sachin Tendulkar was India's highest run-getter. Zaheer Khan helped India in the bowling department with his 21 wickets, which made him the joint-highest wicket-taker of the tournament.

