Harbhajan Singh Receives Customized Birthday Wish From PM Modi, Shares Pic For Fans

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh celebrated his 43rd birthday on Monday. Regarded as one of the greatest off-spinners in the history of cricket, Harbhajan Singh has left an indelible mark on the game. He played a pivotal role in numerous victories for India in both Test matches and ODIs. As a member of the 2007 World T20 and 2011 World Cup winning squads, Harbhajan has received birthday wishes from all over the world.

PM Modi wishes Harbhajan Singh

Messages of congratulations have poured in from his former teammates as well as his colleagues in parliament, where he currently serves as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha representing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also sent his wishes to the retired spinner.

Thank you honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for your kind wishes on my birthday. I am so overwhelmed and deeply express my heartfelt gratitude for your constant enlightenment, dedication and commitment towards our nation. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/nLe8NdDv6H — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 4, 2023

Fans still vividly remember Harbhajan's remarkable contribution to the 2001 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, a series that remains etched in their memories. He picked up 32 wickets at an average of 17.03 and was named the player of the series. Fondly referred to as 'Bhajji,' he has attained iconic status in Indian cricket and is recognized as one of the wealthiest cricketers globally.

Harbhajan Singh's career

Harbhajan Singh had a illustrious career as an Indian cricketer, primarily as an off-spinner. He made his international debut in 1998 and went on to represent the Indian cricket team in all three formats: Test matches, One Day Internationals (ODIs), and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

One of his most memorable performances came in the 2001 Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. In the iconic Kolkata Test match, he recorded a hat-trick, becoming the first Indian bowler to achieve this feat in Test cricket. His exceptional bowling played a crucial role in India's comeback victory in that series.

He was a key member of the Indian team that won the inaugural ICC World Twenty20 in 2007 and the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011. Harbhajan's consistent performances and ability to take wickets made him a valuable asset for the team.

He played 103 Test matches and took 417 wickets. In ODIs, Harbhajan represented India in 236 matches and claimed 269 wickets. Aside from his on-field achievements, Harbhajan Singh also captained the Mumbai Indians franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and led them to several title victories.

After retiring from international cricket, Harbhajan has remained involved in the sport. He has worked as a cricket commentator and also served as a member of parliament in the Rajya Sabha.

