Harbhajan Singh SHOCKED To See Korean Netflix Series Predicting Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill. There have been more than 700 cases of people in India who have tested positive for coronavirus. More than 500,000 people across the world have been affected by the Coronavirus. It first affected Wuhan, a city in China before spreading in approximately 198 countries.

There's a debate that's going on with people calling it a ‘Chinese Virus’ even as the World Health Organisation (WHO) has cleared that a virus doesn’t originate from any specific country or religion. However, a Korean series named ‘My Secret Terrius’ had predicted the coronavirus outbreak in 2018 which has left many doubting now and India cricketer Harbhajan Singh is amongst them. Harbhajan Singh was left shocked after the discovery. The series is currently being streamed on OTT platform Netflix.

Harbhajan Singh left fuming after shocking discovery

Harbhajan Singh was left fuming after the discovery. Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter to question if the coronavirus was planned beforehand. Let's take a look at Harbhajan Singh's tweet on the Netflix show.

This is crazy . If you are home , go on Netflix now ....... Type “My Secret Terrius” and go to season -1 and episode 10 and move straight to 53 minutes point ! (P.S. this season was made in 2018 and we are in 2020) . This is shocking 😡😡😡 was it a plan ?? pic.twitter.com/KqTZwA1IO2 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 26, 2020

India lockdown: IPL 2020 postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

The IPL 2020, which was set to begin from March 29, was postponed to April 15. The situation doesn't look promising because of the ongoing India lockdown. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said that he can’t stay anything and will reassess the situation later. With the India lockdown, it seems unlikely that IPL 2020 will take place this year. The India lockdown will get over on April 15.

