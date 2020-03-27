The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Harbhajan Singh SHOCKED To See Korean Netflix Series Predicting Coronavirus Outbreak

Cricket News

Harbhajan Singh was left in shock after discovering that a Korean series named ‘My Secret Terrius’ had predicted the coronavirus outbreak in 2018.

Written By Jatin Malu | Mumbai | Updated On:
Harbhajan Singh

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill. There have been more than 700 cases of people in India who have tested positive for coronavirus. More than 500,000 people across the world have been affected by the Coronavirus. It first affected Wuhan, a city in China before spreading in approximately 198 countries.

ALSO READ | Harbhajan Singh pulls off a 'Thalapathy Vijay' with witty tweet on Coronavirus lockdown

There's a debate that's going on with people calling it a ‘Chinese Virus’ even as the World Health Organisation (WHO) has cleared that a virus doesn’t originate from any specific country or religion. However, a Korean series named ‘My Secret Terrius’ had predicted the coronavirus outbreak in 2018 which has left many doubting now and India cricketer Harbhajan Singh is amongst them. Harbhajan Singh was left shocked after the discovery. The series is currently being streamed on OTT platform Netflix.

ALSO READ | 'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina' and other Netflix shows to binge-watch during quarantine

Harbhajan Singh left fuming after shocking discovery

Harbhajan Singh was left fuming after the discovery. Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter to question if the coronavirus was planned beforehand. Let's take a look at Harbhajan Singh's tweet on the Netflix show.

ALSO READ | Netflix’s new docu-series 'Tiger King' leaves internet hooked amid COVID-19 lockdown

India lockdown: IPL 2020 postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

The IPL 2020, which was set to begin from March 29, was postponed to April 15. The situation doesn't look promising because of the ongoing India lockdown. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said that he can’t stay anything and will reassess the situation later. With the India lockdown, it seems unlikely that IPL 2020 will take place this year. The India lockdown will get over on April 15.

ALSO READ | Harbhajan Singh net worth, salary, endorsements, media commitments and personal life

IMAGE COURTESY: HARBHAJAN SINGH INSTAGRAM

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Trump
CORONAVIRUS: TRUMP SPEAKS TO XI
Kejriwal
KEJRIWAL GOVT READY TO FIGHT CORONA
Indian Railways
RAILWAYS JOINS COVID-19 FIGHT
civet cat
WATCH: RARE SIGHT IN KOZHIKODE
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES
Nirmala Sitharaman
FM SITHARAMAN WELCOMES RBI'S STEPS