'Shahid Afridi Can Be Seen Soon Too': Harbhajan Singh Trolled For Mountainous Photo Tweet

Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has been in the news lately over his tweet in which he offered help to former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi's foundation. Not only Harbhajan Singh, but even former Team India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh too have been on the receiving end over his tweet when it comes to donating to the Shahid Afridi Foundation. Harbhajan Singh once again posted a photo on Twitter where he spoke about the impact of pollution on Mother Earth.

Harbhajan Singh tweets about the impact of pollution on nature

Despite being on the receiving end of trolls on social media, Harbhajan Singh continues to post photos amid self-isolation due to coronavirus in India. Here's what Harbhajan tweeted on Friday -

Never seen Dhauladar range from my home rooftop in Jalandhar..never could imagine that’s possible..clear indication of the impact the pollution has done by us to Mother Earth 🌍.. this is the view pic.twitter.com/laRzP8QsZ9 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 3, 2020

Netizens troll Harbhajan Singh over Shahid Afridi

Afridi bhaijan BHI dikhega ruko abhi thodhe din or — Lokesh Gurjar (@LokeshG73634709) April 3, 2020

See if you can locate Afridi’s house in Pakistan from your rooftop — Harsh Tiwari (@scriblomaniac) April 3, 2020

The day is not far away when you will see your friend Shahid Afridi from your rooftop — K D Deshmukh (@Krishna__423) April 3, 2020

Rawalpindi bhi dikh rha hoga...Akhtar aur Afridi bhi dikh rhe honge 😂 — Harsh Tegta ਹਰਸ਼ ਤੇਗਟਾ (@HTegta) April 3, 2020

Soon you could see @SAfridiOfficial from rooftop...🤣🤣🏹🔭 — 🇮🇳 Vivek S. 🇮🇳🚀 (@vivek24sharma) April 3, 2020

Harbhajan Singh donation and Yuvraj Singh donation for Shahid Afridi foundation

The Harbhajan Singh donation and Yuvraj Singh donation for Shahid Afridi's foundation respectively received a lot of flak from fans on social media. Cricket fans showed their displeasure over both the Indian cricketers showing charity towards their Pakistani counterpart.

Following the continuous trolls, Harbhajan Singh broke his silence with yet another tweet in which he sent across a message to rise above religion, caste and serve humanity.

Following Harbhajan Singh's tweet, Yuvraj Singh also responded to fans on Twitter for trolling him and said that that whole issue has been blown out of proportion and his intention was to help people and not to hurt anyone's feelings. He also said that he will always bleed blue and also stand for humanity.

