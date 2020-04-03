The Debate
'Shahid Afridi Can Be Seen Soon Too': Harbhajan Singh Trolled For Mountainous Photo Tweet

Cricket News

Shahid Afridi has been news recently following trolls by cricket fans after Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh decided to do some charity work for the cricketer.

Written By Suraj Alva | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shahid Afridi

Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has been in the news lately over his tweet in which he offered help to former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi's foundation. Not only Harbhajan Singh, but even former Team India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh too have been on the receiving end over his tweet when it comes to donating to the Shahid Afridi Foundation. Harbhajan Singh once again posted a photo on Twitter where he spoke about the impact of pollution on Mother Earth.

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh Faces More Backlash After Defending Donation To Shahid Afridi's Foundation

Harbhajan Singh tweets about the impact of pollution on nature 

Despite being on the receiving end of trolls on social media, Harbhajan Singh continues to post photos amid self-isolation due to coronavirus in India. Here's what Harbhajan tweeted on Friday -

Also Read:Danish Kaneria Now Asks Yuvraj, Harbhajan To Help Minorities In Pakistan Amid COVID Crisis

Netizens troll Harbhajan Singh over Shahid Afridi 

 

Harbhajan Singh donation and Yuvraj Singh donation for Shahid Afridi foundation 

The Harbhajan Singh donation and Yuvraj Singh donation for Shahid Afridi's foundation respectively received a lot of flak from fans on social media. Cricket fans showed their displeasure over both the Indian cricketers showing charity towards their Pakistani counterpart. 

Following the continuous trolls, Harbhajan Singh broke his silence with yet another tweet in which he sent across a message to rise above religion, caste and serve humanity. 

Also Read: Shahid Afridi Thanks Yuvraj Singh & Harbhajan Singh, Calls Them 'huge Pillars Of Support'

Following Harbhajan Singh's tweet, Yuvraj Singh also responded to fans on Twitter for trolling him and said that that whole issue has been blown out of proportion and his intention was to help people and not to hurt anyone's feelings. He also said that he will always bleed blue and also stand for humanity.

Also Read: Shahid Afridi Welcomes His Fifth Daughter, Seeks Blessing Via Twitter

First Published:
COMMENT
