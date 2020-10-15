Harbhajan Singh Roasted By Netizens For 'helping Shahid Afridi But Mocking MS Dhoni'

The MS Dhoni led-Chennai side was at their dominant best when they comprehensively beat Hyderabad by 20 runs earlier this week at the Dubai International Stadium in Dream11 IPL 2020. Chennai fans rejoiced as the side scored winning points after riding on their clinical all-round performance. The match was poised for a close finish before Shardul Thakur and Dwayne Bravo tilted the momentum in Chennai's favour with sensational death bowling. A peculiar moment between MS Dhoni and on-field umpire Paul Reiffel regarding a wide decision sparked a controversy.

Fans target Harbhajan Singh on Twitter for his post on MS Dhoni

During the penultimate over of the match, Shardul Thakur bowled a full delivery wide outside the off-stump, after which it seemed Paul Reiffel was about to signal it a wide delivery, only to change his mind after a protest from Shardul Thakur and MS Dhoni. While MS Dhoni received flak from a section of cricket fans, a lot of people also sided by the Chennai captain on this controversy and showered their support. Dream11 IPL veteran Harbhajan Singh, who had earlier announced his unavailability for Dream11 IPL 2020, also reacted on the situation.

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh, on his Twitter account, shared MS Dhoni and Paul Reiffel's clip along with laughing emojis. This did not go down well with Chennai and MS Dhoni's fans. Harbhajan Singh was attacked on the micro-blogging as fans lambasted him for his post on MS Dhoni.

Bhajji probably you should play in PSL , waise hi tumhari Pakis ke saath acha jamta hai — Nishant Shettigar (@nishantmax) October 15, 2020

The difference @sambillings @harbhajan_singh

Sam is not even in the team-he supports for his former team

Bhajji he was in the team & trolling @ChennaiIPL and their players, no wishes tweet from him for #CSK #shameonuBhajji

Having fun with 4 crs of csk money,and trolling them pic.twitter.com/UH4qlAWxQ7 — 👨‍⚕️Dr.சாணக்யன் 👨‍⚕️ (@SAN_N_G) October 15, 2020

Bhajji thodi bhot sharam bachi hai ya wobhi Pakistan ko jo charity ki thi usmai bech khaayi?



You've played 2 years for CSK

You received immense love and support from everyone and yet you're trolling them.



Good going Bhaaji.

Sabke chehre dikh rahe hai 👍 — Keshav (@keshavcric) October 15, 2020

When in CSK team licking Dhoni's feet for popularity and showing his true colours.....What can we expect from the man who asked to raise funds for Pakistan — Freaky_Preaky (@Freaky_Preaky) October 14, 2020

Hope u remember India tour to Australia where Steve Buckner did all sorts to rigmarole nd you kept opposing which was right thing to do .... I hope u agree in the same manner dhoni did what was right but of course you got sacked so v can understand — abhishek dhwaj singh (@abhishek_dhwaj) October 15, 2020

Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh slammed for supporting Shahid Afridi

Fans were vocal about their displeasure as the users accused Harbhajan of favouring Pakistan and that he is targeting the Chennai team and MS Dhoni because he is not a part of the side for the Dream11 IPL 2020. Earlier this year, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh had pledged their support to Shahid Afridi's charity organisation, which had irked people in India, and Twitterati had slammed them for their stance.

Fans were left unimpressed as Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh campaigned for Shahid Afridi's organization, who has been very vocal about his views on Kashmir. After Shahid Afridi's hateful comments against India, Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh had vouched to cut ties with the ex-Pakistani cricketer.

