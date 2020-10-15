Home
Harbhajan Singh Roasted By Netizens For 'helping Shahid Afridi But Mocking MS Dhoni'

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh had to face the wrath of Chennai fans for his reactions on MS Dhoni's wide-ball controversy against Hyderabad.

Written By Aditya Desai
Last Updated:
Harbhajan Singh

The MS Dhoni led-Chennai side was at their dominant best when they comprehensively beat Hyderabad by 20 runs earlier this week at the Dubai International Stadium in Dream11 IPL 2020. Chennai fans rejoiced as the side scored winning points after riding on their clinical all-round performance. The match was poised for a close finish before Shardul Thakur and Dwayne Bravo tilted the momentum in Chennai's favour with sensational death bowling. A peculiar moment between MS Dhoni and on-field umpire Paul Reiffel regarding a wide decision sparked a  controversy. 

Fans target Harbhajan Singh on Twitter for his post on MS Dhoni 

During the penultimate over of the match, Shardul Thakur bowled a full delivery wide outside the off-stump, after which it seemed Paul Reiffel was about to signal it a wide delivery, only to change his mind after a protest from Shardul Thakur and MS Dhoni. While MS Dhoni received flak from a section of cricket fans, a lot of people also sided by the Chennai captain on this controversy and showered their support. Dream11 IPL veteran Harbhajan Singh, who had earlier announced his unavailability for Dream11 IPL 2020, also reacted on the situation.

ALSO READ | Sunil Narine Works Overtime With English Biomechanics Expert On Improving Bowling Action

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh, on his Twitter account, shared MS Dhoni and Paul Reiffel's clip along with laughing emojis. This did not go down well with Chennai and MS Dhoni's fans. Harbhajan Singh was attacked on the micro-blogging as fans lambasted him for his post on MS Dhoni.

 

 

 

ALSO READ | KL Rahul, Punjab Aim To Avoid Unwanted Dream11 IPL Record Ahead Of Bangalore Clash

Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh slammed for supporting Shahid Afridi 

Fans were vocal about their displeasure as the users accused Harbhajan of favouring Pakistan and that he is targeting the Chennai team and MS Dhoni because he is not a part of the side for the Dream11 IPL 2020. Earlier this year, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh had pledged their support to Shahid Afridi's charity organisation, which had irked people in India, and Twitterati had slammed them for their stance.

ALSO READ | Babar Azam Net Worth, Salary From PCB And PSL, House And Personal Life On 26th Birthday

Fans were left unimpressed as Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh campaigned for Shahid Afridi's organization, who has been very vocal about his views on Kashmir. After Shahid Afridi's hateful comments against India, Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh had vouched to cut ties with the ex-Pakistani cricketer.

ALSO READ | David Warner Responds To All Fans' Suggestions On Coming Back In The Dream11 IPL 2020

Image source: Harbhajan Singh / Instagram 

 

First Published:
