'Shaana': Harbhajan Singh Takes A Friendly Dig At Rohit's Workout Video

In a major relief for cricket fans, Rohit Sharma, who has currently sidelined due to a calf injury, took to Instagram to share a video of him lifting weights at the gym. The star opener was ruled out of the ODI and Test series against the Kiwis.

While many fans urged him to get better soon and wondered if the video hinted at a return, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh had a different concern. Trolling the hitman in a friendly manner, the spinner commented, "Only 40 kg for this ?? Common shaana,"

Responding promptly in his defence, the hitman wrote, "that's because it's my first day after injury with weights."

Rohit Sharma, who is currently on his road to recovery will be aiming to come back in time for the ODI series against South Africa in March, followed by the Indian Premier League.

Rohit Sharma's daughter turns into his social media manager

Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh on Tuesday shared an adorable boomerang video of her husband and daughter Samaira. Rohit and Ritika Sajdeh, who got married in 2015, gave birth to a baby girl on December 30, 2018.

Ritika shared an Instagram story that shows Rohit showing Samaira something in his phone and Ritika's caption says that the Sharma is seeking Samaira's 'approval for his post' before uploading it on the social media. Ritika captioned the video as 'Sammy giving approval for his post'.

Mumbai Indians, the IPL franchise led by Rohit Sharma also posted the picture on their official Twitter, terming Samaira to be Rohit's new social media manager.

"On a scale of 1 to 10, how cute is Rohit's new social media manager?," tweeted the franchise as it fans to rate what they think of Rohit's new social media manager.

On a scale of 1 to 10, how cute is Rohit’s new social media manager? 💙#OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/8W3EEFzAXg — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 18, 2020

