Rohit Sharma Has A New Social Media Manager In Daughter Samaira; Take A Look

India's star opener Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh on Tuesday shared an adorable boomerang video of her husband and daughter Samaira. Rohit and Ritika Sajdeh, who got married in 2015, gave birth to a baby girl on December 30, 2018.

Ritika shared an Instagram story that shows Rohit showing Samaira something in his phone and Ritika's caption says that the Sharma is seeking Samaira's 'approval for his post' before uploading it on the social media. Ritika captioned the video as 'Sammy giving approval for his post'.

Mumbai Indians, the IPL franchise led by Rohit Sharma also posted the picture on their official Twitter, terming Samaira to be Rohit's new social media manager.

"On a scale of 1 to 10, how cute is Rohit's new social media manager?," tweeted the franchise as it fans to rate what they think of Rohit's new social media manager.

On a scale of 1 to 10, how cute is Rohit’s new social media manager? 💙#OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/8W3EEFzAXg — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 18, 2020

Rohit is currently sidelined due to an injury that he picked up during the T20I series against New Zealand and was ruled out of the ODI and Test series.

READ: Rohit Sharma shares adorable post with wife on V-Day, says 'Love like there's no tomorrow'

READ: Rohit Sharma advocates getting 8 runs for sixes involving more distance and muscle power

Rohit Sharma shares an adorable post with wife on V-Day

Last week, Rohit had shared an adorable picture with his wife while on Valentine's Day. Taking to his Instagram, Rohit shared a photo with Ritika on Instagram and wrote, "Happy valentine's day everyone. Love your loved ones like there is no tomorrow."

The duo met when Sajdeh was working as a sports manager and also managed Sharma during his budding career. They eventually started dating each other and the phase lasted for six years before the couple tied the knot in 2015.

Furthermore, Ritika also posted a picture on her Instagram story where the couple can be seen with their daughter Samaira.

READ: Yuvraj Singh picks Rohit Sharma alongside Gayle & de Villiers to achieve this rare feat

READ: Rohit Sharma celebrates daughter Samaira's 1st birthday with fans on Instagram