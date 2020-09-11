Harbhajan Singh Shares 'Modern Thali' With Space For Phone, Netizens 'eager To Order'

Harbhajan Singh shared a hilarious post on September 10 of a "Modern thail" (Indian platter) that has a space for a phone as well. The off-spinner took to Twitter to share the image where an individual can be seen eating a meal while browsing a smartphone that is flawlessly placed on the plate alongside several mouthwatering dishes. "Modern thali with space for phone. orders urs," Harbhajan wrote while sharing the pic with Tears of Joy emojis.

Modern thali with space for phone 📱 orders urs 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jRfW7REH9M — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 10, 2020

The post is going viral on the micro-blogging platform as it has garnered more than 15,000 likes since being shared last afternoon. Netizens have flooded the post with memes and jokes of their own as one user dubbed it as the greatest invention of all time. One user jokingly asked, "Does it comes with a phone @ Rupees 70 per thali." While another wrote, "This is sheer discrimination. I need space for my PC too."

Innovation 😂 — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) September 10, 2020

😂 This is the best innovative solution for a real problem of current world. 👌😊 — Dr.Deepa Sharma (@deepadoc) September 10, 2020

Sahab Phone ki hisab se thali ayegi

Ya

Thali ke hisab se phone lena padega. — Mohit Jain (@onlymohitjain) September 10, 2020

Jees thaali me khaya usee thaali me mobile ke liye chhed.. — Vaibhav (@VaibhavPathark1) September 11, 2020

Bhajji sir the meme is very funny sir. I can't stop laughing sir. When you retire, please become a meme creator sir — Thani Oruvan (@thani_oruvan_) September 10, 2020

'Confuse coronavirus'

Harbhajan Singh keeps his followers entertained by sharing hilarious posts every now and then. The 40-year-old recently took to social media to share a unique haircut to confuse coronavirus that is currently raging havoc across the world. Harbhajan while sharing the picture of the haircut wrote, "Just to confuse corona virus which side to enter from."

Harbhajan Singh was scheduled to play for Chennai Super Kings in the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, however, the bowler pulled out from the cash-rich tournament a few days ago citing personal reasons. The 2020 edition of IPL will begin from September 19 onwards in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where eight teams will compete for two months to win the coveted cup.

