Dream11 IPL 2020 Final: Aakash Chopra Mocked For Calling Mumbai 'best Team On The Planet'

Mumbai franchise successfully managed to defend their IPL title as they beat Delhi in the Dream11 IPL final by five wickets on Tuesday in Dubai. With their win over Shreyas Iyer's men, Mumbai continued their supremacy in the cash-rich league. The Mumbai IPL title wins count has now gone up to five, which is the most for a single franchise. In doing so, they also became the second IPL team to defend their title after Chennai who did it in 2011.

Dream11 IPL 2020 final: Aakash Chopra hails Mumbai team by calling it best team on the planet

After Mumbai's win, Twitter erupted as fans congratulated the franchise on winning their fifth Dream11 IPL title. Several reactions poured in as netizens lauded the Men in Blue's dominant and ruthless brand of cricket. Cricket commentator-cum-analyst Aakash Chopra was also in awe of Rohit Sharma led side's performance as he made a sensational claim about the side.

Aakash Chopra on Tuesday took to Twitter and claimed that Mumbai is not just the best franchise in the Dream11 IPL but it's the best team on the planet. He added that they were way above any other team in the world. Chopra also went onto laud Mumbai for successfully defending their title.

#Mi isn’t just the best team in the #IPL, they’re the best team on the planet. Head and shoulders above the rest. Winning the crown is difficult...defending it is even tougher. Only the second team to do so in the IPL. 👏👏 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 10, 2020

Chopra's tweet did not go down well with a certain section of fans as they mocked him for calling Mumbai the best team on the planet. Netizens slammed the commentator for overlooking some of the best teams across the world. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

Best team gandu ho kya best franchise team kaho national teams ke aage lawde ka best indian, england, aus ki beizatti karta hai haramzada — Harsh Rana (@Raharsh605) November 10, 2020

Kisney boldiya chutiye national teams ke aage kuch nahi jyada overarte mat kar — Harsh Rana (@Raharsh605) November 10, 2020

How much did Ambani pay you? — Nidhi Gautam 🇮🇳 (@yoyonidhi) November 10, 2020

yes it is the second team to do it, remember the first one who did it a decade earlier @ChennaiIPL , and you might be clinically insane to call MI as best team on planet instead of Team India. — Kostubh Sharma (@kostubh_sharma) November 11, 2020

But sir aap sad feel kr rhe hoge kyuki aap dil se delhi ki fan h😂😊😊 — OMKAR MISHRA (@OMKARMI71862557) November 10, 2020

After receiving heavy backlash for his tweet, Chopra came forward and justified his tweet. He then went on to clarify saying that Mumbai is the best T20 franchise team in the world. Here's a look at Chopra's tweet.

Best T20 Franchise Team in the world. If it wasn’t clear earlier 🙏🙌 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Chopra's claim doesn't come as a surprise considering the kind of season Mumbai have had. Mumbai were arguably the best team of the tournament, having put in consistent performances game after game. Courtesy of their excellent performances in the league phase, the Men in Blue became the first team to qualify for the playoffs.

Rohit Sharma's men subsequently beat Delhi in Qualifier 1 to secure a place in the final and then once again went on to defeat the same opposition in the final to win the tournament. All the Mumbai players were in scintillating form in the competition with each player contributing to their wins throughout the season.

The Mumbai vs Delhi final was another such game where a complete team effort ensured that they got over the line without any trouble. After restricting Delhi to 156/7 at the end of 20 overs, Mumbai chased down the target with eight balls and five wickets to spare. Rohit Sharma played a match-defining knock of 68 off 51 balls while Trent Boult bagged match-winning figures of 3/30 for which he was named the 'Player of the Match' in the Dream11 IPL 2020 final.

