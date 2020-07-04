Hardik Pandya Gets Nostalgic Over First-ever Interview Along With Brother Krunal; Watch

Following his debut for Team India in 2016 to becoming the first-choice all-rounder for the Men in Blue, Hardik Pandya has come a long way. The Baroda-lad has made a name for himself with his powerful lofts and premium bowling providing the team with an extra option in both aspects. Just like any other cricketer, Pandya too has struggled his way to seal a spot in the Indian team. However, the youngster has had the support of his elder brother Krunal Pandya, who has also featured for the Men in Blue.

Taking a trip down memory lane, the ace-Indian all-rounder got nostalgic over his first-ever media interview which his brother Krunal shared. Retweeting the video, Hardik Pandya stated that it is 'gold' to see the interview now.

In the clip shared, Krunal Pandya can be seen talking about his school cricket days and his journey so far. The young Krunal also highlights and appreciates his parents' support through his struggle. Cut to, a young Hardik Pandya, who speaks about his dream to represent Team India along with his brother.

"It is our dream that just like Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan, who have represented India and Baroda together, we also want to play for Team India and Baroda as well," young Hardik says in the clip.

This is gold my bro to see now 🔑 https://t.co/NVI19XxWGf — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 4, 2020

Hardik Pandya interacts with young cricketers

Recently, Hardik Pandya interacted with Baroda's young cricketers and told them that it is up to them to decide whether they want to play with him in 10 years' time. Hardik Pandya further said that he was talking to Virat Kohli two days ago when he asked him something that he has never asked him before. The all-rounder asked Kohli the reason behind his excellence, who responded by saying that if he aims to be consistent then he needs to have great hunger to become No.1 but 'in the right way'.

