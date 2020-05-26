Hardik Pandya Teases Shubman Gill Over Sara Tendulkar Commenting On His Posts

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is known to pull many of his teammates' legs on social media. Last year, batsman Shubman Gill became his victim after he posted a picture of his newly bought Range Rover, which received a comment from Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara. Shubman Gill is seen as the player to watch out for in the future following his exploits in the U-19 World Cup two years ago.

Hardik Pandya takes a dig at Shubman Gill following Sara Tendulkar's comment

Last year, Shubman Gill posted a picture in which he can be seen standing beside his new car. The KKR batsman was understandably proud of his possession as seen in the post.

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar congratulated Gill for the new vehicle, followed by a heart emoji. Gill was quick to reply to Sara Tendulkar's message by thanking her and he too ended his message with a heart sign. Hardik Pandya jumped in the conversation to tease Shubman Gill and told the youngster 'Most welcome' from Sara Tendulkar’s end.

Sara Tendulkar comments on Shubman Gill's latest post

After that episode last year, Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill were recently involved in yet another conversation after Gill posted two photos of himself on Instagram during this nationwide lockdown.

One of Gill's friends praised the way the batsman had edited the photograph. But Sara Tendulkar quickly commented on the post and gave a hint that those were her editing skills. Hardik Pandya is yet to comment on the latest post, but it won't be long before the all-rounder once again tries to pull Shubman Gill's leg.

Rohit Sharma name Hardik Pandya, Sachin Tendulkar in joint MI-CSK Playing XI of All-time

Mumbai Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, during a live Instagram chat with Suresh Raina, named the MI-CSK Playing XI of all-time, which included Sachin Tendulkar and Hardik Pandya. The two picked four all-rounders in the side which also include Hardik Pandya. The other three being Kieron Pollard, Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo. Sachin Tendulkar was picked to open the innings alongside Matthew Hayden.

(IMAGE: SHUBMAN GILL/ HARDIK PANDYA / INSTAGRAM)