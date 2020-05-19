Hardik Pandya Gets Sweet Reply From Fiancee Natasa Stankovic For Karaoke Video: Watch

With no IPL action taking place currently, Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya is spending time at home and to kill the coronavirus boredom, the cricketer decided to have a karaoke session, a video of which was posted by him on social media. Hardik Pandya was joined by his brother Krunal Pandya as the two can be heard singing Teri Mitti from Bollywood film 'Kesari'.

Hardik Pandya fiancee Natasa Stankovic comments on the latest video

The latest video posted by Hardik Pandya alongside his elder brother Krunal received a lot of appreciation from fans on Instagram who posted heartwarming messages. Krunal Pandya's wife Pankhuri also appreciated the effort of her husband with two red heart emojis in the comments section.

Hardik Pandya's fiancee Natasa Stankovic was not far behind either as she also commented on the video which garnered attention from fans. Natasa Stankovic have been quite regular on social media. From sharing videos of cooking to having a family workout session, the Serbian actress has been entertaining fans on social media.

Hardik Pandya wants IPL behindclosed doors

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya recently said that he is ready to play the Indian Premier League (IPL) behind closed doors as he awaits his comeback on the cricket field. The Baroda all-rounder is yet to play international cricket after his comeback was halted by COVID-19 pandemic. Hardik had last played for India back in September last year as he was out of action for nearly six months due to a lower back injury for which he had undergone a surgery in the UK.

Recently, during an Instagram chat with Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya had said that he has played in the Ranji Trophy without crowds and it feels different. He further said that if IPL is played behind closed doors, then it will be a smarter option, as people will be entertained while sitting at home.

Both Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya have been a vital cog for Mumbai Indians side for over the years and have helped them win IPL titles with their all-round performances. MI are currently the defending IPL champions after winning their record fourth IPL title last season by beating Chennai Super Kings in a nail-biting final last year.

(IMAGE: HARDIK PANDYA/INSTAGRAM)