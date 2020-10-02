Hardik Pandya Loves Batting With 'brother' Kieron Pollard, Natasa Stankovic Reacts

Hardik Pandya took to Twitter to celebrate Mumbai's emphatic win over Punjab last night. After their close loss to the MS Dhoni-led Chennai side, Mumbai came back with a resounding win against Kolkata. In their second match in Dream11 IPL 2020, Mumbai defeated Dinesh Karthik's Kolkata side by a whopping 49 runs. Hardik Pandya had a comical hit-wicket dismissal in the match, managing only 18 runs off 13 balls. Hardik Pandya also had an average outing in his first game against Chennai, making only 14 runs.

Love batting with you my brother @KieronPollard55 🤗💥 Top, top win 💪 pic.twitter.com/xIyLxmIv3N — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) October 1, 2020

Hardik Pandya's Pollard appreciation tweet

After some disappointing performances against Kolkata, Chennai and Bangalore, Hardik Pandya seems to be back in form. Pandya, who is considered an all-rounder, has not been handed the ball by captain Rohit Sharma this entire season. This seems to have put some strain on his batting form, especially since he plays the role of a hard-hitter and finisher. He has also had a comparatively longer break from the sport than the others due to his back surgery. Pandya played his last international game in September 2019 against South Africa.

In the game against Punjab last night, Pandya stitched together a 67-run partnership off a mere 25 balls. Mumbai were at a dismal 87-3 at the end of the 14th over but ended up making more than a 100 runs in the last six overs. Rohit Sharma made a massive 21 runs off the 16th over, before being caught out.

This left Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya to bring their team's total up to par. The pair started off slow but smashed Neesham, Shami and Gowtham for 18, 19, and 25 runs respectively to give Mumbai the winning edge. The pair's chemistry on the crease was reflected in Pandya's tweet calling Pollard his "brother".

Natasa Stankovic reacts to Hardik Pandya's Tweet

Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic also reacted to his post on Twitter with three fire emojis. She is currently with their son Agastya who is now two months old. Her comment has garnered more than 1300 likes at the time of writing. Pandya's "brother" Kieron Pollard also comment on his post, writing "💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾... top top stuff..." Pandya and Pollard will next be seen in action against Hyderabad on Sunday, October 4. The duo will hope to power their team their third win. Fans can follow Mumbai vs Hyderabad live here.

Image Credits: Mumbai IPL team Twitter

