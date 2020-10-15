Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav Enjoy In Duet While Singing Classic Song: Watch

Mumbai franchise have had a great start to their Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign. At the halfway stage, Rohit Sharma's men have played seven matches, having won five and lost two. Currently, the Mumbai outfit is placed at the second spot in the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table. With the team's stunning performances on the field, the climate in the dressing room has also been pleasant.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav sing Bollywood classic

On Wednesday, Mumbai franchise uploaded a video on Instagram where Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav are seen singing and grooving to a Bollywood vintage song 'Badan Pe Sitare Lapete' from the movie 'Prince'. Both Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav are seen enjoying have a gala time. As soon as Mumbai uploaded the video, fans showered their love on Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav.

Both Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav have been in great form in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Hardik Pandya has played some quickfire cameos and has scored 135 runs in seven matches so far at a blistering strike-rate of 155.17. On the other hand, Suryakumar Yadav has also been in blistering form, scoring 233 runs in seven innings. Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar's form will be crucial going forward in the Dream11 IPL 2020.

Meanwhile, according to the Mumbai Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule, Rohit Sharma's men will take on Kolkata in Match 32 of the tournament on Friday, October 16 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium. The Mumbai vs Kolkata live fixture will be crucial for both the side. Mumbai will look to regain the top spot in the Dream11 IPL points table by beating Kolkata. On the other hand, Dinesh Karthik's men will look to get back to winning ways after their hammering at the hands of Bangalore by 82 runs. Both the sides have some of the most prominent players of the shortest format of the game which is why an exciting contest is on the cards.

Mumbai Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule

We begin our 🏆 defence on the opening day of #Dream11IPL 🔥



Which fixture are you looking forward to, Paltan? 💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI pic.twitter.com/36U5plUu7A — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 6, 2020

Kolkata Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule

SOURCE: MUMBAI IPL TEAM INSTAGRAM

