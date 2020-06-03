MS Dhoni's Wife Sakshi Makes Fun Of Cricketer Failing To Modify His Motorbike

Veteran Indian cricketer MS Dhoni is known for his profound love for bikes. Moreover, his love for the two-wheelers can be dated back to his college days when he used to ride a Rajdoot. Apparently, MS Dhoni also loves to modify and assemble his own motorcycles. Quite recently, his wife Sakshi Dhoni shared insight regarding the cricketer’s hobby in an interview.

MS Dhoni bikes: Sakshi Dhoni makes fun of MS Dhoni’s bike assembling hobby

MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni recently interacted with the Chennai Super Kings where she revealed about her husband’s hobby of assembling his own motorcycles. While speaking about her husband’s bike collection, she also shed light on a hilarious incident when MS Dhoni failed in his attempt of modifying his bike. Sakshi Dhoni said that once her husband was trying to assemble his motorcycle but forgot to insert one part in the vehicle. She further revealed that it prompted MS Dhoni to open up his bike the next day to redo the entire process again.

CSK shares MS Dhoni’s bike session with daughter Ziva

On Tuesday, May 2, Sakshi Dhoni shared a video of MS Dhoni riding a bike with their daughter Ziva in their farmhouse. The video was also shared by the cricketer’s Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on their social media accounts on the same day. In the video, MS Dhoni can be seen riding one of his beloved Yamaha RD350.

MS Dhoni bikes session with daughter Ziva, watch video

MS Dhoni bikes collection

MS Dhoni bikes collection includes an assortment of motorcycles at his disposal. According to reports, his collection includes Kawasaki Ninja H2, Confederate X132 Hellcat, Yamaha RD350, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R, Ducati 1908, Harley-Davidson Fat Boy among several others.

Some serious deep-cleaning of his toys ... Personally done by " the man " himself !!! pic.twitter.com/k7ypGCAjzF — Sakshi Singh 🇮🇳❤️ (@SaakshiSRawat) July 17, 2015

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni in CSK

MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical break from international cricket since the 2019 World Cup in England. The former Indian captain’s return to professional cricket was one of the most talked-about aspects of IPL 2020 season. However, the ongoing coronavirus crisis prompted the tournament to be indefinitely postponed.

During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, MS Dhoni became one of the 20 cricketers to be retained by CSK. The right-handed batsman was retained for ₹15 crore (US$2.1 million) by the franchise for the now-postponed IPL 2020 season.

