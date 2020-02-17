Blast From The Past: Hardik Pandya Shares An Adorable Throwback Mid-recovery

Hardik Pandya is fighting hard for making his comeback to the cricket field. He has been out of action from September 2019 due to a lower back injury for which he had undergone a successful surgery a month later. The youngster was ruled out of the two-match Test series against New Zealand starting from February 21 after failing to regain full fitness. Meanwhile, the all-rounder has posted an adorable throwback picture.

Hardik Pandya's adorable throwback picture

Hardik Pandya had posted an adorable picture of him on Instagram where he is sipping something that is most certainly not coffee, though that is what he makes it out to be. What makes it more interesting is that the picture which was posted by him was taken back when he was a toddler. Take a look.

Pandya ups the ante at the nets

Hardik Pandya was seen sweating it out in the nets at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The way he was batting, it appears that the star all-rounder is regaining his fitness. The ace cricketer who has been out of action since September 2019 was not only seen indulging in some good batting practice but had also run towards the net bowler to hand the ball over to him on a couple of occasions.

We spotted Hardik Pandya in the nets 👀 working his way back to full fitness pic.twitter.com/yTZJvEsVRd — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) February 12, 2020

Pandya to feature in upcoming corporate tournament

According to recent reports, Hardik Pandya is all set to make a comeback to the field later this month. The report stated that Pandya is expected to take part in the DY Patil T20 tournament later this month. Pandya is set to be representing a Reliance outfit in what is expected to be a corporate tournament that takes place annually.

The Mumbai Indians superstar might next be seen in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) where the reigning champions will be hoping to retain their title and also win it for the fifth time as well.

