MS Dhoni Finds A New Make-up Artist In His Little Munchkin Ziva In This Adorable Video

MS Dhoni has been making his fans curious whenever he makes his presence felt on social media. Dhoni has not been donning the Indian jersey ever since India's heartbreaking exit in the 2019 World Cup semi-final in Manchester last July. Meanwhile, the father-daughter duo of himself and Ziva have been winning the hearts of the netizens and recently, the former Indian captain and his munchkin were seen having some fun.

MS Dhoni has a new make-up artist in Ziva

Ziva had turned make-up artist for her father MS Dhoni when the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper and his little princess had visited Mumbai recently for a photo shoot. In the video, Ziva can be seen rubbing her super cool dad's chin with the makeup brush as his hairstylist Sapna Moti Bhavnani keeps looking on. The video of this adorable moment was also posted on social media. Take a look.

Dhoni to start training from March 1

After a long sabbatical from the game, MS Dhoni will now get back to business as he will start training with his teammates at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) training camp from March 1st for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). 'Thala' will be eyeing a comeback into the Indian team through IPL 2020. This season will be a crucial one for the former India captain as a good season here can get him back onto the national selectors' radar. With the T20 World Cup fast approaching, MSD will have to be at his best to get into the scheme of things.

Not only will Dhoni look to make his bat do the talking but he will also be eager to lead his team to a fourth IPL triumph.

