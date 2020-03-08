Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan & Bhuvi To Return To India's ODI Squad Against South Africa

Team India's premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya will make his much-awaited return to Indian colours in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa, as the selectors announced the fifteen-man side on Sunday. Hardik Pandya will be making his comeback to in India's limited-overs side after being out of action for months due to injury and fitness concerns. With two back-to-back hundreds in the DY Patil T20 tournament, Hardik Pandya looks in fine touch and has fired warning shots to other players as he eyes to reclaim his spot in the Indian side. Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan and pacer Bhubaneshwar Kumar also returned to the squad after sitting out for months due to injuries while Manish Pandey and Prithvi Shaw too found themselves named in the squad.

Hardik Pandya returns for SA series

#TeamIndia for 3-match ODI series against SA - Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill. pic.twitter.com/HD53LRAhoh — BCCI (@BCCI) March 8, 2020

Another Day, Another Ton for Pandya

Pandya continued to take the bowlers to the cleaners during Reliance 1's semi-final clash against BPCL on Friday. It seems that there is no stopping Pandya at the moment and he is in the prime of his life which is a good sign for Mumbai Indians as well as Team India. During his incredible cameo knock, the 26-year-old never allowed the BPCL bowlers to rediscover their rhythm as he hit them to all parts of the ground.

The star all-rounder finished with an unbeaten 55-ball 158 at a strike rate of 287.27 which included six boundaries and 20 maximums as Reliance 1 finished their innings at a mammoth score of 238/4 in their allotted quota of 20 overs. He had come out to bat when his team was reduced to 10/2.

