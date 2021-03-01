Hardik Pandya Takes One-handed BLINDER During Training Session For Ahmedabad Test: WATCH

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is gearing up for the India vs England 4th Test that is slated to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from Thursday. The lanky all-rounder has been with the team since the start of the series but hasn't been able to break into the playing XI. However, that has not seemed to dampen his spirits at all, atleast on the external.

Hardik Pandya grabs one-handed stunner in training session

Hardik was seen sweating it out on the field where he was involved in fielding drills with Indian fielding coach R Sridhar. The all-rounder took to Instagram and uploaded a few stories of him practising for the final Test of the series. In one of the stories, Hardik grabbed a one-handed screamer on the boundary rope while still in the air.

It is unlikely that Hardik will feature in India's playing XI for the fourth Test as the hosts will look to stick to the winning combination. However, the Baroda lad isn't leaving any stone unturned in his preparations. Hardik's form will be instrumental in India's success in the upcoming five-match T20I series and three-match ODI series against England that is scheduled to be played in March.

Meanwhile, according to the India vs England schedule, the India vs England 4th Test will commence on March 4 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The live streaming of the 4th Test will commence at 9:30 AM (IST). The India vs England 4th Test will broadcast live on television on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 SD & HD and 1 Hindi SD and HD channels. The India vs England live streaming for the entire series will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The India vs England live scores and updates can be found on the websites and social media handles of BCCI and England Cricket.

India squad for fourth Test: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

