Axar Patel Reveals India Player Who Named Him 'Wasim Bhai' And It Is NOT Rishabh Pant

Axar Patel starred for India in their sensational 10-wicket win over England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in England. The off-spinner bagged 11 wickets including two fifers in the game to completely decimate the visitors' batting line-up. Axar was named the 'Player of the Match' for his exploits with the ball.

Axar Patel reveals story behind Rishabh Pant referring to him as 'Wasim Bhai''

During the post-match presentation, Axar went on to reveal an interesting tidbit about him. Presenter Murali Kartik asked Axar why wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant kept calling him 'Wasim' from behind the stumps during the game. Narrating the story behind it, Axar said that Pant calls him 'Wasim bhai' (Wasim Akram) because his arm ball is very lethal. The southpaw disclosed that it was vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane who came up with the name and added that Pant picked it from him.

Here's a look at Axar Patel wickets in the second innings

Meanwhile, with Axar Patel’s match haul of 11-70, he became the first-ever bowler in history to pick up a five-wicket haul in each innings of a Day-Night Test match. The first-ever Day-Night Test match was played back in November 2015 between hosts Australia and New Zealand. Since then, as many as 16 Tests have been played under lights, including the recently-concluded one.

Axar Patel hat-trick missed out

Axar Patel claimed a wicket off the very first and third deliveries during England’s second innings. Moreover, the umpire also raised his finger in the second ball of the innings, only for his decision to be revoked by the third umpire. Here is a look at the left-arm spinner celebrating his early exploits on Day 2.

Axar Patel wickets in Test cricket

The Axar Patel wickets column in Test cricket has witnessed an extraordinary start to his career. Having made his debut in the format only last week, the left-arm spinner has already collected 18 wickets at an incredible average of 9.44. So far, he has taken three five-wicket hauls and one ten-wicket match haul. His best bowling figures remain the 6-38 he took with the pink ball against England on Day 1 of the recently-concluded Test.

