Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina Select Their Joint MI-CSK Playing XI Of All-time

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are two of the most successful franchises in the history of the Indian Premier League. While CSK have claimed the IPL title thrice, Mumbai Indians have won the coveted trophy on four occasions. The MI-CSK rivalry is one of the most intense rivalries on the field between players as well as off the field between fans. Over the years, both the teams have had champion players, who have been a part of several memorable encounters.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma wants India to win least two World Cups, discusses strategy with Suresh Raina

Rohitr Sharma and Suresh Raina pick combined MI-CSK team

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, cricketers have resorted to social media to interact with fans. On Tuesday, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma was involved in an Instagram live session with CSK batting mainstay Suresh Raina. Both players mutually picked a combined Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings XI of all-time.

ALSO READ | Delhi Capitals' recruit Alex Carey snubs Rohit Sharma from Indo-Aus all-time T20 XI

Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina picked Matthew Hayden and Sachin Tendulkar as their two openers. However, Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina decided against naming themselves in the team. Both of them picked CSK star Faf du Plessis at No.3 followed by Ambati Rayudu, who secured the No. 4 position.

Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina had a tough time choosing one star over another. But they had no reluctance in naming MS Dhoni as the captain of the team. They further went on to pick as many as four all-rounders, i.e. Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo. Jasprit Bumrah and Harbhajan Singh made a cut into their team as the two specialist bowlers.

ALSO READ | Mohammad Kaif picks Rohit Sharma over Virat Kohli for his 'elegance' while batting

Combined XI picked by Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina:

Matthew Hayden, Sachin Tendulkar, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (Captain & wicket-keeper), Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

The 13th edition of the IPL was slated to start on March 29. It was initially postponed to April 15 but it further got delayed indefinitely in the wake of the pandemic. Both Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina were set to ply their trade for MI and CSK respectively before the coronavirus crisis hit the world.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma 'looking forward' to playing the Test series against Australia

IMAGE COURTESY: MUMBAI INDIANS TWITTER