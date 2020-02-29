Little Master Meets Little Master: Sachin Tendulkar Gets An Adorable Surprise From A Fan

Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar is arguably the best batsman to have played the game of cricket. The Master Blaster has made as well as shattered plenty of records during his long and illustrious 24-year cricketing career. Such is the impact that has been made by the batting maestro that even after having bid adieu to what he loved the most, he has not retired from the people's hearts and this was pretty much evident after an adorable picture along with a heartwarming message was posted by one of the die-hard fans.

A small tribute to the Little Master

One of Sachin Tendulkar's die-hard fans named Anand Mehta wrote that even though the champion batsman has retired from the gentleman's game, he will never retire from their hearts after which he gave a small tribute to the Little Master. This small tribute was indeed a special one as the Twitterati had posted the picture of his 10-month old nephew Shresth Mehta. Little Shresth can be seen in the Indian jersey with a huge kitbag probably in the centre of a cricket academy. What makes this extra special is that the kid is trying to hold a heavy bat.

Never too young for 🏏😀!!

Thank you for sharing such beautiful pictures.

I wish all the very best to 10-month old Shresth and his family. https://t.co/tKWfCw1C95 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 28, 2020

'Never too young for Cricket': Tendulkar

After having read the heartwarming message and taking a good look at those adorable pictures, how could the cricketing legend not respond back? Not only did the 2011 World Cup-winner oblige but he also wished the kid good luck. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Tendulkar wrote that no one is too young to play cricket.

Even the fans were overjoyed by this and they came forward to comment on this adorable moment.

