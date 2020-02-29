Michael Vaughan States The Feat India Need To Achieve To Be Called 'a Great Test Team'

Michael Vaughan often receives brickbats online for his Cricket opinion, which he posts forthrightly and often on social media. However, there have been also instances where he has received the figurative bouquets from netizens as well. Praise for appointing former Proteas skipper Graeme Smith as the Cricket South Africa director was one of those comments which were well received by the fans. However, the former English skipper has now made a huge statement on the top-ranked Test side India after their recent struggles in New Zealand.

'Can't be regarded as a great team till ...': Michael Vaughan

Team India have not had a good outing in the ongoing two-match Test series. They had suffered a bitter defeat in the first Test by 10 wickets. In the must-win second Test match, the Indian batsmen struggled on a green-top wicket and could not get to a good total as the Kiwis gained the upper hand on Day 1.

After having witnessed the Virat Kohli-led side's struggles in the ongoing series, Michael Vaughan took to the micro-blogging site and wrote that New Zealand are giving India a lesson in how to play in conditions where the ball moves through the air. The ex-English batsman concluded by saying that Kohli & Co. cannot be regarded as a great team until they start winning in places like New Zealand and England.

NZ giving India a lesson in how to play in conditions where the ball moves through the air ... They can’t be regarded as a great team till they start winning in places like NZ & England .. #NZvsIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 29, 2020

Vaughan's comments drew mixed reactions from the cricket fans and as usual, he was once again criticized for his statement . Meanwhile, there were also people who were on the same page with the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst.

Just like How England fails when the ball is gripping!! — Omkar Bhatawadekar (@OmkarB26) February 29, 2020

England just recently lost to new Zealand if I'm not wrong — gunjankishor (@gunjankishor3) February 29, 2020

First try to win in ur own home soil england 😂😂

Lost to Australia at der own den — Aravind (@v_aravindakshan) February 29, 2020

Name a current "away" team which has consistently won in Australia, NZ, India and England. None.

Home conditions + decently strong team is a powerful combination.

Yes, agree with you that winning in that context is necessary to be called a great team — D Prasanth Nair (@DPrasanthNair) February 29, 2020

@MichaelVaughan There has been a trend today where top teams like India, England, Australia, NZL win convincingly at home and struggle in overseas conditions. — Anurag Chandra (@Anurag_0602) February 29, 2020

Fair enough Michael, but what if Ind had won the toss both the times & had bowled first, then I'm not sure the situation would be the same.

Indian batters are struggling, yes. But Indian pace attack is potent enough to utilize the conditions on day 1 with a green top. — Vineet H Vaidya (@vineet_bhiti) February 29, 2020

Indian batsmen struggle on Day 1

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl first on a typical green-top wicket which troubled the Indian batsmen. Even Indian skipper Virat Kohli failed to get going as his poor form on this tour continued. Apart from Shaw, only Cheteshwar Pujara (54) and Hanuma Vihari (55) managed to prolong their stay in the middle on a wicket where the Kiwi pacers were making merry. In the end, the top-ranked Test side were bowled out for 242. In reply, the hosts finished the day at 63/0 with Tom Latham unbeaten on 27 and Tom Blundell unbeaten on 29.

